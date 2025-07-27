'Rush to earn blood money': Priyanka Chaturvedi blasts BCCI for holding Asia Cup

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has launched a scathing attack on the Indian government, BCCI and all those associated with the upcoming Asia Cup tournament, accusing them of prioritising profits over national interest at a time when cross-border tensions with Pakistan remain unresolved.

“There can be no formats of engagement till Pakistan doesn’t stop being Aatankistan,” Chaturvedi said in a post on X. “If it happens, then we must name and shame every sponsor, every streaming platform, every Indian participating in this charade including BCCI & GoI.”

On the day of Kargil Vijay Diwas , the day when we commemorate the valour of the Indian Army and remember the brave hearts who gave up their life to protect our nation against Pakistan, on the same day BCCI gets the Pakistan Interior Minister, Chairman PCB to confirm the Asia… https://t.co/z1TcgsBy3T — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 26, 2025

Her remarks came after Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi officially announced that the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28. India and Pakistan are clubbed in the same group and are scheduled to face off in a marquee group stage match on September 14, followed by a likely Super Four clash on September 21.

Taking direct aim at the Indian cricket board and its political backers, Chaturvedi wrote: “Dear BCCI, Remember all of us Indians will protest any engagement with Pakistan on the cricket ground whichever country you move this to. Stop your profit over the blood of Indians and Armed Forces. On one hand India’s CDS has said Operation Sindoor is ongoing and on the other hand you’ll rush to earn your blood money. Hello @mansukhmandviya ji, how is this okay?”

Operation Sindoor was launched in May by Indian security forces following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that left 26 people dead.

Chaturvedi also criticised the financial structure of Indian cricket, demanding that the BCCI be stripped of its tax-exempt status. “Please rechristen BCCI as Business Cricket Consortium of India, remove their charitable organisation tag, pay the taxes for the income that they earn. And pay a hefty fee for use of India in the logo. If everything is business over national interest so let’s call them for what they are,” she said.

The Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format this year, aligning with the next ICC global event — the T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. India’s campaign opens against UAE on September 10, and all its matches are expected to be held in Dubai.

BCCI is the designated host of the tournament, but India and Pakistan have agreed to compete only at neutral venues till 2027 due to ongoing hostilities. As per ACC's broadcasting agreement, the two arch-rivals are guaranteed at least two matches against each other, with a third possible if both reach the final.

