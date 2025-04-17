Russia denies hitting Indian firm's warehouse, alleges misfired Ukrainian missile caused fire

The blame game over a missile strike on Kusum Healthcare’s warehouse in Kyiv has escalated, with the Russian embassy in India dismissing Ukraine’s accusation as “fake news” and instead pointing fingers at Ukraine’s own defence systems. The war of words exposes deeper fractures even as both sides publicly navigate diplomatic optics with countries like India.

The Russian embassy in New Delhi on April 17 firmly denied allegations that its forces targeted the Indian pharmaceutical company’s facility in Ukraine.

“In response to the accusations spread by the Embassy of Ukraine in India the Russian Embassy in New Delhi informs that the Russian Armed Forces did not attack or plan to attack on April 12, 2025, Kusum Healthcare's pharmacy warehouse in the eastern part of Kiev,” it said.

The embassy detailed that on the day of the incident, Russian forces struck “an aviation plant of the Ukrainian military industrial complex, the infrastructure of a military airfield and armoured vehicle repair and UAV assembly workshops” at another location.

According to Moscow’s version, it was a Ukrainian missile that misfired. “The most likely explanation of the incident is that one of Ukrainian air defence missiles fell on Kusum Healthcare's warehouse setting it on fire,” the statement added. “Similar cases have occurred previously whereby Ukrainian air defence interceptors failing to hit their targets fell in urban areas due to ineptly operated electronic warfare systems.”

Ukraine’s embassy had earlier condemned what it called a “deliberate” attack by Russia, calling it a betrayal of Moscow’s stated friendship with India.

"Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine. While claiming ‘special friendship’ with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses — destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly," it said.

The diplomatic row unfolded even as the foreign ministers of both nations exchanged barbs over violations of a fragile US-brokered truce aimed at halting attacks on energy infrastructure — signaling little progress toward resolving the war now in its third year.