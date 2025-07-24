Russian An-24 crashes near China border; all 50 feared dead in suspected landing error

A Russian passenger aircraft carrying 50 people crashed on Monday in the country's far eastern Amur region near the Chinese border, with all onboard feared dead. Officials suspect pilot error during a second landing attempt at Tynda airport.

The An-24 turboprop aircraft, operated by the Siberia-based Angara airline, vanished from radar shortly before it was due to land in Tynda. According to the regional emergencies ministry, air traffic controllers lost contact with the aircraft midway through the flight. Minutes later, rescuers located the burning remains of the fuselage.

Advertisement

Russian news agency Interfax reported that the aircraft went missing during its second attempt to land, following an unsuccessful approach on its first try. Preliminary investigations point to pilot error during landing, although authorities have not confirmed the final cause.

Regional governor Vasily Orlov said, "According to preliminary data, there were 43 passengers on board, including five children, along with six crew members. All necessary forces and resources have been deployed to search for the plane," he posted on Telegram.

There was some discrepancy in the reported passenger count. While Orlov cited 49 people aboard, the Russian emergencies ministry placed the number at about 40. No survivors have been found so far.

The crash occurred in the remote Amur region, which lies approximately 6,600 kilometres east of Moscow. The harsh terrain and vast distances in this part of Russia make aviation a crucial means of transportation, but also pose significant challenges for rescue and recovery efforts.

Advertisement

The crash echoes a similar incident from September last year when a Robinson R66 helicopter, carrying three people, disappeared in the same Amur region during an unregistered flight. That aircraft, too, was never recovered.

Rescue operations are underway, and investigators are expected to examine flight data and cockpit voice recorders once recovered. The Angara airline and local authorities have yet to issue formal statements on the cause.