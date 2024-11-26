Sambhal Violence: 4 dead in violent clashes over mosque survey - What we know so far

At least five people lost their lives, and over 20 police officers were injured in violent clashes on Sunday, sparked by a court-mandated survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. The unrest arose after a petition claimed the mosque was originally a temple, leading to heated protests and a violent confrontation between police and locals.

Protesters hurled stones, shouted slogans, and attempted to set vehicles on fire near the mosque, forcing the police to respond with tear gas and batons. The violence has triggered a political blame game, with the ruling BJP and opposition Samajwadi Party trading accusations over the incident.

Key developments in the Sambhal Violence - 10 points

1. Court-ordered survey sparks protests:

The clashes erupted during a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, initiated after senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain claimed the mosque was built over a temple.

2. Deaths and injuries reported

Five people were killed in the unrest, and more than 20 police officers sustained injuries. Gunfire was reported during the clashes, and investigations are underway to identify its source.

3. Violence in Sambhal

Protesters resisted the survey by throwing stones, attempting arson, and allegedly firing shots. Police responded with tear gas and minimal force to disperse the mob.

4. Political allegations fly

- SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of mishandling the situation by conducting the survey without prior notice.

- The BJP blamed SP leaders for inciting the violence, with police naming SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and MLA Sohail Iqbal’s son in the FIR.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Yogendra Upadhyay denounced the attacks on the ASI team, emphasising the importance of following court orders in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s governance. "I strongly condemn this act. Ignoring a court order is a serious crime, and law and order will prevail regardless of social standing," he stated.

5. Administration counters claims

Officials refuted allegations of sudden action, stating notices were served to the mosque’s management on November 23, a day before the survey.

6. Prohibitory measures imposed

To prevent further unrest, the district administration has banned entry into the area without prior permission and confiscated potential riot materials like stones and flammables.

7. Arrests and FIRs

Police have arrested 25 individuals and filed cases against over 2,750 unnamed people. Charges include instigating violence and rioting under the National Security Act.

8. Magisterial inquiry launched

A judicial inquiry, led by Deputy Collector Deepak Kumar Chaudhary, will investigate the causes of the violence, including deaths, damages, and accountability.

9. SP delegation plans visit

A 12-member SP delegation, led by Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, plans to visit the violence-hit area despite prohibitory orders.

10. Assessment of damages

Authorities are calculating losses to public and private property, which will be recovered from those found responsible for the unrest.

Where did it all start?

The survey of Jama Masjid was conducted following a court order in response to allegations that the site was once home to a Harihar temple. Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi remarked, "Some people in the crowd threw stones at the police. To control the situation, we used minimal force and tear gas." He further stated that those responsible would face charges under the National Security Act (NSA).

Petitioner Vishnu Shanker Jain clarified that a civil judge (senior division) had directed an advocate commission to carry out videography and photography of the mosque. He mentioned that the central and Uttar Pradesh governments, along with the mosque committee and the district magistrate of Sambhal, are the respondents in the case.