Sanchar Saathi app downloads jump 10 times to nearly 6 lakh, says DoT source

The government’s cyber security and safety app, Sanchar Saathi, that courted controversy after the Department of Telecom’s (DoT’s) directive to pre-install the app in mobile handsets of Indians, has reportedly jumped 10 fold in installations. According to DoT sources, Sanchar Saathi downloads increased from a daily average of around 60,000 to nearly 6 lakh on Tuesday.

"There has been very good response to the Sanchar Saathi App from the public suddenly. The download on a single day jumped 10 times to around 6 lakh from an average of 60,000 a day," said a DoT source to news agency PTI.

The spike comes even as Opposition leaders pointed out the issues with the app that they claim was meant for snooping and violating privacy of citizens. Many called the DoT order unconstitutional.

The DoT order mandated all mobile phone manufacturers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app in the mobile handsets meant to be sold in India, as well as in existing devices through a software update. The government mandated mobile phone companies to ensure that the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi application is clearly visible and accessible to users during the first use or device setup. Companies must also ensure that the app's functionalities are not disabled or restricted in any way, it said.

As the order created a furore, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified that users are free to delete the app if they don’t want to use it.

Adding to that, sources said the mandate was for manufacturers and not for users, who were free to do whatever they wished to. A source said it was up to the users to keep and use or uninstall the Sanchar Saathi mobile app that would come in their phones.

The sources also said that the app has limited access to phone data and also that too the extent that the users permit.

Like many other mobile apps, Sanchar Saathi also seeks permission to "make & manage phone calls" to check the active SIM in the phone before starting the registration process, send SMS to complete user registration, and access the camera.

There would be a one-time SMS, similar to OTP verification processes, the source said, adding that this would not be used for anything else. The app would check the genuineness of the handset through the IMEI number, send captured screenshot of a fraud call or SMS as chosen by the user as evidence.

The source added that the app is not designed to access contacts, other apps, location, microphone, bluetooth, or any other private functionalities or data.