Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
'Satcom rules apply equally to all': Govt rejects Musk's claim of Starlink being blocked in India

'Satcom rules apply equally to all': Govt rejects Musk's claim of Starlink being blocked in India

The rebuttal came after SpaceX CEO Elon Musk claimed on X that Starlink was being blocked by "certain oligarchs" in India to maintain a "monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people". Musk described the alleged hurdles as "a crime against the people of India".

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aishwarya Patil
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 11:29 AM IST
'Satcom rules apply equally to all': Govt rejects Musk's claim of Starlink being blocked in IndiaThe ministry said licences have been granted to three Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) service providers using non-geostationary satellite constellations.

The government on October 8 dismissed allegations that India's regulatory framework is being used to block satellite broadband provider Starlink, asserting that all licensed satellite communication operators are being subjected to the same approval process and security requirements.

In a statement, the Ministry of Communications said suggestions that India's regulatory framework for satellite communication services is unfair or discriminatory are "baseless and misconceived".

Advertisement

The rebuttal came after SpaceX CEO Elon Musk claimed on X that Starlink was being blocked by "certain oligarchs" in India to maintain a "monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people". Musk described the alleged hurdles as "a crime against the people of India".

MUST READ | Elon Musk says Starlink blocked by 'oligarchs' in India: 'You can guess who they are'

The comments followed a social media post arguing that India should accelerate Starlink's approvals and spectrum allocation, citing gaps in rural connectivity and the satellite operator's potential to provide broadband services in remote and difficult-to-reach regions.

Responding to the allegations, the government said it has put in place a "fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework" for all telecommunications services, including satellite communications.

Advertisement

The ministry said licences have been granted to three Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) service providers using non-geostationary satellite constellations. Under the terms of these licences, every operator must demonstrate compliance with security conditions before being allowed to move to the next stage of the regulatory process.

"Security assessment as part of this process is currently under way in respect of all the three licensees," the ministry said.

It added that a licensed operator can proceed to seek spectrum assignment only after completing the security assessment process.

"At present, all the three entities are at broadly the same regulatory stage," the ministry said, rejecting suggestions that the framework or its implementation is unfair or discriminatory.

Advertisement

The statement marks the government's first direct response to Musk's remarks and underlines New Delhi's position that security compliance, rather than preferential treatment or competitive considerations, will determine the pace of approvals for satellite communication services in the country.

Follow us on

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 10:43 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more