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SBI contacts customers over cyber incident through email, WhatsApp; Here's what it said

SBI contacts customers over cyber incident through email, WhatsApp; Here's what it said

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Alongside the update, SBI advised customers to follow safe digital banking practices and avoid sharing sensitive banking credentials with anyone

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 2:32 PM IST
SBI contacts customers over cyber incident through email, WhatsApp; Here's what it saidSBI's advisory reminds customers to verify suspicious communications before responding

The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed customers whose data was involved in a recent cyber incident, saying it has contacted affected individuals via email and WhatsApp. The bank has reiterated that customers’ account balances and funds remain safe.

In an update shared on social media on October 23, SBI said it had individually informed customers whose data was identified as being involved in the incident. The communication follows an earlier post by the bank regarding the cybersecurity issue.

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The bank reassured customers that their money was safe and urged them to remain vigilant while using digital banking services.

READ THIS: SBI data breach? Hacker claims leak of 3.75 lakh records, over 2,700 documents

SBI issues digital banking safety advisory

Alongside the update, SBI advised customers to follow safe digital banking practices and avoid sharing sensitive banking credentials with anyone.

The bank specifically warned customers against disclosing their one-time passwords (OTPs), personal identification numbers (PINs) and passwords. It also urged them to stay alert to suspicious phone calls, messages and emails that could be linked to potential fraud attempts.

Cybercriminals often use phishing messages, impersonation calls and fraudulent links to trick customers into revealing confidential banking information. Such attempts may involve individuals posing as bank representatives and asking customers to verify their accounts or disclose authentication details.

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SBI's advisory reminds customers to verify suspicious communications before responding and never share confidential banking credentials, even with someone claiming to represent the bank.

ALSO READ: 3.75 lakh records, 3,897 customers: SBI says address, mobile numbers, email ID leaked in data breach

What should SBI customers do?

Customers should avoid clicking on unknown links received through SMS, email or WhatsApp and should not disclose OTPs, PINs or passwords over phone calls or messages.

Those receiving suspicious communications claiming to be from SBI should verify their authenticity through the bank's official channels. Customers should also report any unauthorised transactions or suspected fraud immediately.

While SBI has confirmed that the balances and funds of its customers are safe, the bank's public update does not specify the technical nature of the cyber incident, the number of customers whose data was involved or the exact categories of information affected.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 2:32 PM IST
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