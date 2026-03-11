In a landmark ruling on Tuesday, the Supreme Court of India permitted 32-year-old Harish Rana, who has been in a coma for 13 years following severe brain injuries from a fall, to die by passive euthanasia, according to Live Law.

This marks the first-ever court-ordered instance of passive euthanasia in the country. The decision, which clarified several aspects of the 2018 Supreme Court judgment that legalised passive euthanasia, was delivered by an emotional bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan.

Court’s assessment of life-sustaining treatment

The bench, in its ruling, authorized Rana's parents to withdraw his medical support, emphasizing that the key issue in such cases is not whether death is in the patient’s best interest, but whether continuing life-sustaining treatment is in the patient’s best interest.

The court also highlighted that clinically administered nutrition qualifies as a form of medical treatment, which can be withdrawn if medical boards conclude that recovery is impossible. It noted that expert medical evaluations are critical before such decisions are made.

Rana's tragic case

Reading out the judgment, the bench remembered Harish Rana as “a bright young boy” pursuing his studies when the tragic fall left him in a persistent vegetative state. According to medical reports, Rana’s condition had shown no improvement over the years and he remains entirely dependent on others for survival.

The court’s decision drew on the Common Cause vs Union of India case, which recognized the right to die with dignity as part of the fundamental right to life under the Constitution.

Conditions for passive euthanasia

The court clarified that two key conditions must be met before life-sustaining treatment can be withdrawn: it must qualify as medical treatment, and the decision must be based on the patient's best interests. The judgment also emphasized that clinically assisted nutrition involves complex medical and ethical considerations, requiring thorough evaluations by medical experts before it can be withdrawn.

A long road to this decision

Rana’s tragic case began in 2013 when he fell from the fourth floor of his house while still a student. Despite years of medical treatment, there was no improvement in his condition. His parents had approached the Supreme Court, seeking permission for passive euthanasia after it became clear that there was no hope for recovery.