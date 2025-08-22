SC verdict on stray dogs: Key facts on dog bites, rabies, prevention and common myths

The Supreme Court has modified the stray dogs order and has allowed them to be released in the streets after sterilisation and immunisation. Dogs with rabies or aggressive behaviour will not be released, it said. The court prohibited the public feeding of stray dogs and ordered the creation of dedicated feeding spaces.
While the matter was earlier limited to the Delhi-NCR area, the court has expanded the scope of the proceedings by impleading all states and Union Territories as parties to the case.
What is Rabies?
Rabies is a viral disease that affects the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord) of mammals, including humans. It is caused by the rabies virus, a member of the Lyssavirus genus.
Once symptoms appear, rabies is almost always fatal, which is why prevention and immediate treatment after exposure are critical.
How Rabies spreads
The virus is transmitted mainly through the saliva of infected animals, usually via: bites (most common), scratches or licks on open wounds or mucous membranes (eyes, mouth)
Animals that can carry rabies include: Dogs (most common source in India and many countries), cats, bats. The virus can also be found in wild animals like foxes, raccoons, and jackals.
Symptoms in humans
Symptoms may take weeks to months to appear after exposure (incubation period). They typically progress in stages:
Early signs: Fever, headache, weakness, pain or tingling at the bite site
Neurological stage:
Advanced stage: Paralysis, coma, and eventually death
Prevention & treatment
Post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP): If bitten or scratched, immediate steps are crucial:
Pre-exposure vaccination: Recommended for veterinarians, lab workers, and people in high-risk areas
Animal vaccination: Regular vaccination of dogs, cats, and livestock helps break the transmission cycle
Worldwide cases
Are rabies cases on decline in India
India has achieved a 75% reduction in rabies-related deaths in recent years, though the disease still causes around 5,700 deaths annually. A Lancet study and ICMR-NIE data highlight that expanded access to anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) and rabies immunoglobulins (RIG) has been crucial in this decline.
In Mumbai, ramped-up sterilisation (57 dogs/day in 2025) has contributed to a reduction in stray population and rabies cases. In Kodaikanal, a sustained “catch-vaccinate-release” campaign has achieved zero human rabies deaths for seven years.
Rabies deaths in India: 2024-2025
Official reported deaths:
States such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala reported a handful of cases each, but totals remain low.
Common misconceptions about rabies in India
Several myths contribute to misinformation and dangerous practices:
India is making progress in reducing rabies cases through vaccination, sterilisation, and awareness drives. However, under-reporting, rural healthcare gaps, and persistent myths remain major challenges.
Rabies deaths are declining, but sustained public education, immediate post-exposure care, and widespread dog vaccination are essential to achieving the goal of zero human rabies deaths by 2030.