'Scenes not from Pushpa 3 but Kullu': Flash floods wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, user flags deforestation

A social media user recently shared a video from Himachal Pradesh's Kullu showing massive flooding triggered by a sudden cloudburst in Kullu and Kangra districts. The year's first monsoon rains have caused a massive influx of wood debris in rivers.

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), the user blamed deforestation for the changes in the rain pattern in the hilly state. The video shared by Saini features the Beas River, which has been significantly affected by environmental issues such as flooding and wood debris from deforestation.

"These aren’t scenes from Pushpa 3 but from Kullu, where the first monsoonal rain brought tons of wood down the river. Just look at the scale of deforestation in the jungles. Anyone asking why the rain pattern is changing — here’s your answer," a user named Nikhil Saini wrote on X.

These aren’t scenes from Pushpa 3 but from Kullu, where the first monsoonal rain brought tons of wood down the river. Just look at the scale of deforestation in the jungles. Anyone asking why the rain pattern is changing — here’s your answer. pic.twitter.com/WXkFUVuDjn — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) June 26, 2025

Yet another user shared a clip of a flooded and overflowing river from the hilly state and blamed the deforestation in the state for the same. "Payback from nature. Who is cutting all this wood in the mountains?"

Payback from Nature.



Who is cutting all this wood in the mountains? pic.twitter.com/XzFIE81JUW — Kashmiri Hindu (@BattaKashmiri) June 26, 2025

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh is facing monsoon fury at its peak. In Kangra district's Manuni Khad district, around 15-20 workers stationed at a labour colony near the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project site were feared to have been swept away after a surge in water. 2 people died due to the flash flood at the site.

Some missing people have, however, been rescued since then. 3 people at Rehla Bilal in Kullu, who were washed away while trying to take valuables from their homes, are still missing. Some of the missing people come from Himachal Pradesh's Nurpur and Chamba areas, whereas others are from Uttar Pradesh.