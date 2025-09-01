SCO Summit: PM Modi, Putin travel in same car to bilateral meeting venue as US fumes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who are historically known to have shared good ties, travelled in the same car after the SCO Summit. PM Modi shared a photo on social media of the two leaders in the car.

“After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful,” said PM Modi.

This indication of particularly good ties with Putin comes amid US’ furore over India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. The US has been blaming New Delhi and accusing it for profiteering as well as bankrolling Moscow’s war. As India repeatedly pointed out, these claims are misplaced and duplicitous, considering the US itself has not completely barred its trade with Russia. Moreover, it is China and not India who is the biggest buyer of Russian oil.

Not only the car-ride, PM Modi was seen chatting and sharing a laugh with Putin as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping. The three leaders were captured talking animatedly and laughing. After that Modi and Putin were seen walking together and continuing their talks.

If India’s stance was not clear enough, this is yet another indication that New Delhi would not abandon its trade ties with Moscow. In fact, it seeks to strengthen its ties with China. Trump and his administration's constant barrage of criticism and inaccurate assumptions have continued even as experts and analysts warn Washington that it would only push New Delhi away from the US, and towards Beijing, apart from washing away 25 years of good will and strong India-US ties.

Trump and his administration have been particularly miffed about the BRICS nations, which they have accused are working against the interests of the US. It has imposed heavy sanctions on Russia, and the highest tariffs of 50 per cent against India and Brazil. It also had, months ago, engaged in a tit-for-tat tariff war with China, which it has since put on hold for 90 days.