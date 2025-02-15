Second round of Indian deportees from US expected to arrive in Amritsar on Feb 16

A U.S. military transport aircraft, the C-17 Globemaster III, is scheduled to touch down at Amritsar International Airport on February 16, bringing approximately 119 Indian nationals back to their home country. This flight follows the recent deportation of 104 individuals and is part of the U.S. government's intensified crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

Official sources report that the deportees include 67 individuals from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Rajasthan and Maharashtra, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. The U.S. plans to continue deportations biweekly until all undocumented immigrants are returned.

These deportations come on the heels of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, where he discussed immigration issues with President Donald Trump. During a joint press conference, Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to repatriating verified Indian nationals while also stressing the importance of combating human trafficking networks that exploit vulnerable migrants.

The treatment of deported Indian nationals, who reportedly arrived in handcuffs and shackles, has stirred significant controversy within India. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) defends the use of restraints as a standard security measure during deportation flights aimed at preventing escape or disruptions. However, critics label the practice as excessive and inhumane, particularly for individuals who have not committed any crimes beyond immigration violations.

The issue has sparked intense debate in the Indian Parliament, with opposition leaders calling for a formal inquiry into the deportation process and the treatment of returnees. In light of growing criticisms, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has assured that India is actively engaging with U.S. officials to guarantee humane treatment for deportees. He emphasised the need to uphold immigration laws while ensuring the dignity of the individuals involved.

The Trump administration's stringent immigration policies have continued to impact thousands of Indian nationals, mounting pressure on the Indian government to facilitate effective reintegration efforts, particularly for those who have spent years abroad and may face challenges resettling back in India.

As the U.S. tightens its immigration enforcement, the Indian government is also under increasing pressure to prevent illegal migration through improved border management and diplomatic negotiations. Ultimately, these deportations highlight a broader challenge of irregular migration from India, driven by economic hardships and the desire for better opportunities abroad.

(With PTI inputs)