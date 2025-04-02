Second toll hike in a year: ₹5-₹10 increase for light vehicles, up to ₹25 for heavy vehicles

Toll charges have increased 4-5% starting across India's national highways and expressways from April 1 as announced by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This marks the second toll hike within a year, following a previous increase in June 2024.

The adjustments are part of NHAI's annual review, aligning toll rates with inflation based on the wholesale price index. Key routes affected include the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, among others.

Related Articles

On the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the toll for cars travelling from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut has increased from ₹165 to ₹170. Similarly, commuters on highways around Lucknow will experience an increase of ₹5 to ₹10 per trip for light vehicles.

Larger vehicles on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, particularly at the Kherki Daula toll plaza, will see a ₹5 rise per trip. These changes reflect NHAI's efforts to align tolls with economic indicators.

In other regions, highways such as those around Lucknow, including routes connecting to Kanpur and Ayodhya, will see a rise in tolls ranging from ₹5 to ₹10 for light vehicles and up to ₹25 for heavy vehicles. These hikes follow a detailed review process aiming to maintain the quality and efficiency of the national road network.

Light commercial vehicles and buses on this route will have to shell out Rs 275 per trip, while trucks will be charged Rs 580. At the Chhijarsi toll plaza on NH-9, tolls for cars will go up from Rs 170 to Rs 175. Light commercial vehicles will pay Rs 280, while buses and trucks will have to cough up Rs 590.

The monthly pass for cars will go up from Rs 930 to Rs 950, while for cabs the amount will increase from Rs 1,225 to Rs 1,255. Single-trip tolls for light motor vehicles and minibuses will increase from Rs 120 to Rs 125.

Currently, there are around 855 toll plazas across India's national highway network, comprising approximately 675 public-funded and 180 concessionaire-operated plazas.

The toll hikes are expected to generate additional revenue to support highway maintenance and expansion projects. NHAI reassures that the increased funds will be channelled into these ongoing projects to ensure better infrastructure.