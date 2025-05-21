'Secretly filming women...': Bengaluru MP flags Instagram account posting secret videos of women on Namma Metro

A disturbing Instagram account allegedly sharing covert videos of women travelling on Namma Metro has sparked outrage in Bengaluru. BJP MP P C Mohan raised the issue on Tuesday, calling it a “blatant violation of privacy and dignity” and demanding swift action from the Bengaluru City Police.

“This is a shocking breach of women's safety in public spaces. Strict action must be taken,” Mohan posted on X, tagging the police and urging an immediate crackdown. The account in question has already amassed over 5,000 followers.

Advertisement

An Instagram account is secretly filming women on Namma Metro, and shockingly, 5,000 people are following it. It’s a blatant violation of privacy and dignity, not just creepy but a serious crime. @BlrCityPolice, take immediate action. pic.twitter.com/RwjbHLR8Fd — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) May 20, 2025

The controversy comes amid a broader push by metro authorities to clean up public behaviour on trains. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) recently announced stricter enforcement against chewing tobacco and spitting inside stations and trains. Random physical checks, enhanced CCTV monitoring, and fines are part of the effort to ensure commuter hygiene and safety.

An FIR has also been registered with regard to the case, according to NDTV. An official police investigation has been launched because of a public uproar about an Instagram account called "Bangalore Metro Chicks." The account had gained a significant following (over 5,000) before being noticed and criticised. As a result of the public anger and the FIR, the account has now removed all of its pictures.

Advertisement

The incident also follows other recent violations. A woman was fined ₹500 for eating while travelling between Madavara and Magadi Road metro stations, after being caught on camera by a fellow passenger.

With growing reports of inappropriate conduct and disregard for metro rules, authorities are under mounting pressure to restore public confidence and ensure safer, cleaner rides for all.