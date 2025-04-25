Business Today
News
india
Security forces demolish home of terrorist involved in Pahalgam attack using IEDs in precision strike

The structure was destroyed using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), sending a clear message in the ongoing crackdown on terror in Jammu and Kashmir

Ashraf Wani
  • Updated Apr 25, 2025 10:12 AM IST
Security forces demolish home of terrorist involved in Pahalgam attack using IEDs in precision strikeIn retaliation for Pahalgam massacre, terrorist's house razed to ground with explosives

In a forceful response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, security forces on Thursday demolished the house of one of the terrorists believed to be involved in the massacre. The structure was destroyed using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), sending a clear message in the ongoing crackdown on terror in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police sources report that security forces were conducting a search operation in the area when they discovered suspicious items on the premises. Recognising the potential danger, the personnel quickly withdrew to ensure their safety.

Shortly after their evacuation, a massive explosion erupted from the house, causing extensive damage. While the exact cause of the blast has not yet been confirmed, preliminary information indicates that explosive materials were likely present in the structure. A police official noted that it seems some suspicious explosive substance was concealed inside.

Published on: Apr 25, 2025 10:06 AM IST
