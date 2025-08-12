'Seed of Pakistan will be destroyed': Sushant Sareen's Mao-like warning for Asim Munir

Foreign Affairs expert Sushant Sareen on Tuesday slammed Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir’s nuclear threat to India, calling it “the wet dreams of many Pakistanis” and “puerile”.

“These are the wet dreams of many Pakistanis on how they want to destroy India, threaten India. There's nothing new in this. The only new aspect is that if he makes a specific threat that if you build a dam on any of the rivers then we are going to target it with missiles and blow it up. Surely he understands that this is a game two can play,” Sareen said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Sareen’s comments came after Munir, during an address in Florida, warned, “We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us.” Munir also said Pakistan would destroy any infrastructure India builds on the Indus water channels, claiming such projects could block water flow and put 250 million people at risk of starvation. “We have no dearth of missiles. We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, we will destroy it with 10 missiles. The Indus River is not the Indians' family property,” he reportedly said.

Sareen noted that in past wars between India and Pakistan, “largely neither country has targeted either civilian infrastructure or population centres… I am excluding the cross-border shelling in J&K.”

"If Pakistan now wanted to “go down that road,” Sareen warned, “all I can say is what Chairman Mao once told the Americans — he threatened the Americans that if there is a nuclear explosion, you might kill 600 million Chinese but there will still be 60 million Chinese left to build a greater China, but there will be no American left. Something similar can be said to Pakistanis — the seed of Pakistan will be destroyed but there will still be an India left to rejuvenate and regenerate and restore itself with greatness.”

“Apart from the fact that it is puerile and his IQ level is that of Sheikh Rasheed and some of those characters in Pakistan, he doesn't seem to have graduated beyond that,” Sareen added, warning that “a nuclear exchange in India or against India will destroy half the world. So, he is threatening the world by making these kinds of statements.”

India strongly condemned the remarks, calling them “nuclear sabre-rattling.” The Ministry of External Affairs said the statement was made on the soil of a friendly third country and added, “The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks… This reinforces doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups.”