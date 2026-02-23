'Seek shelter and...': Indian Embassy in Mexico warns citizens after drug lord's killing sparks violence

The Indian Embassy in Mexico on Sunday issued an urgent advisory asking Indian nationals to remain indoors, avoid crowds and minimise movement after widespread violence broke out across several Mexican states following the killing of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, better known as El Mencho.

Within hours of his death in a military operation, suspected supporters of the drug lord blocked highways, torched vehicles and clashed with security forces, prompting heightened security alerts in multiple regions.

In a post on X, the embassy cautioned Indians in Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (including Reynosa and other municipalities), as well as parts of Michoacan, Guerrero and Nuevo Leon, citing ongoing security operations, criminal activity and road blockages.

It urged citizens to monitor local media and follow official instructions. The embassy also shared its emergency contact number for assistance.

“Avoid crowds. Keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media. For assistance, please contact the Embassy of India at +52-55-4847-7539,” the advisory said.

There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities),… — India in México (@IndEmbMexico) February 22, 2026

Cartel chief dies in security operation

El Mencho, considered one of the most wanted drug traffickers globally, died of injuries sustained during a military raid in Jalisco, authorities confirmed. He reportedly succumbed while being airlifted to Mexico City.

The operation came amid sustained pressure from US President Donald Trump’s administration on Mexico to intensify its crackdown on organised crime. Washington had earlier indicated it could consider direct intervention if cartel activity was not curbed.

Oseguera headed the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), which over the past decade emerged as one of Mexico’s most dominant criminal groups and a key supplier of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl to the United States. The US had announced a USD 15 million reward for information leading to his arrest or conviction.

Violence spreads across states

Following news of his death, unrest spread quickly. A CJNG member told Reuters the violence was retaliatory and warned of further bloodshed.

In Jalisco, armed men reportedly attacked a National Guard base, while authorities advised residents and tourists to remain inside. Public transport services were suspended in some areas.