'Send your CV, will get you a job': Prashant Kishor promises jobs to 10,000 Bankipur youth

Kishor said the jobs would not be in government but in the private sector. He said he would use his contacts with influential people and look for opportunities in factories and offices.

"They will not get government jobs, but we will try to get them good private-sector jobs so that they can earn a living," he said, adding that the aim was to help children from at least 10,000 families in Bankipur get jobs over the next one or two years.

Don't Miss: Prashant Kishor stuns BJP in Bankipur. But the bigger loser may be Tejashwi Yadav

'GIVE US ONE YEAR'

Kishor also asked voters to give his team time to deliver on its other promises. "Give us one year. On most of the issues you are raising, you will see fundamental changes. You will definitely see some improvement," he said.

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The strategist-turned politician said smaller issues such as garbage near hospitals, drinking water and ration cards would be addressed within three months.

The Jan Suraaj leader also promised that no one would have to pay a bribe to get a ration card and that beneficiaries would receive the full 5 kg of foodgrain.

He also promised a monthly payment of ₹1,100 for everyone above 60 who is not already receiving it."It is our responsibility to ensure that every person above 60, whether a woman or a man, gets ₹1,100," he said.

'YOUR CHILDREN WILL STUDY IN GOOD SCHOOLS'

Kishor also repeated his promise on government schools. He said that within a year, government schools would either improve significantly or children would be enrolled in private schools, with his organisation taking responsibility for their fees.

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"Before Dussehra next year, your children, especially those from poor families, will either be studying in good government schools or, if government schools do not improve, you can enrol them in private schools," he said. "Our office will get them enrolled. You will not have to worry about the expense."

Kishor said these promises were part of a broader focus on jobs, education, pensions and foodgrain. "Jobs, education, ₹1,100 pension and foodgrain - these four things will definitely be ensured," he said.

THE BIG BANKIPUR UPSET

Kishor's promises came after his first electoral victory. He defeated BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar by 19,324 votes in the Bankipur byelection. Kishor secured 64,151 votes against Kumar’s 44,827. RJD candidate Rekha Kumari finished third with 14,273 votes.

The result was a major symbolic defeat for the BJP, which had held the seat for more than three decades. It was also Jan Suraaj’s first representation in the Bihar Assembly.

Kishor said the result had already changed the political conversation in Bihar.

"You must have noticed that ever since the Bankipur result came, nobody in Bihar is talking about encounters anymore. Every day, there is talk about factories. Every day, there is talk about education," he said.

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He claimed the Chief Minister was now talking about education and employment because of the result. "That is the power of your vote," Kishor said. He also predicted that the Chief Minister's departure was certain. "If not today, then six months later, but he will have to go."



