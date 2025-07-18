Setback for Pakistan: US designates LeT offshoot TRF, behind the Pahalgam attack, as terrorist organisation

The United States has officially designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a known offshoot of the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). This decision follows the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 people, marking it as one of the deadliest strikes since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The designation amendments are set to take effect upon their publication in the Federal Register.

"These actions taken by the Department of State demonstrate the Trump Administration’s commitment to protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump’s call for justice for the Pahalgam attack," a statement noted. The Pahalgam attack was identified as a significant escalation, highlighted by TRF's initial claim of responsibility, which it later retracted.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated, "Today, the Department of State is adding The Resistance Front (TRF) as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT)." The move emphasises the US's resolve in combating terrorism and supporting India in its anti-terrorism efforts.

The Resistance Front, also referred to as Kashmir Resistance, was implicated in the attack where armed terrorists targeted civilians after confirming their religion. This incident escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, prompting military actions from both sides.

India responded to the attack by launching precision airstrikes, known as Operation Sindoor, targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) on May 7. These actions were part of India's intensified counter-terrorism operations.

A ceasefire was eventually reached on May 10 after discussions initiated by Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations with his Indian counterpart. This ceasefire was also discussed between Washington and both countries, although India later denied any external influence in reaching the ceasefire.

The US reaffirmed its support for India's strategic partnership and anti-terrorism initiatives during an Indian all-party parliamentary delegation's visit. This aligns with the broader US commitment to counteracting terrorism globally and strengthening bilateral ties with India.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba group has been accused of numerous terror attacks in India, including the infamous 2008 Mumbai attacks. The US's recent designation of TRF further underscores the ongoing international efforts to curb terrorist activities originating from Pakistan-based groups.