Setback to Congress: Igatpuri MLA Hiraman Khoskar joins NCP ahead of Maharashtra elections, Ajit Pawar says...

In a huge setback to the Congress party, Igatpuri MLA Hiraman Khoskar along with his supporters joined the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ahead of the assembly elections in Maharashtra. Khoskar and his supporters officially joined the party at Ajit Pawar's residence in Mumbai on Monday.

Pawar and state NCP president Sunil Tatkare welcomed Khoskar into the party. Khoskar was one of the seven Congress MLAs who were accused of cross-voting during the MLC polls in July this year.

Commenting on Khoskar joining the party, the deputy CM said in a post on X: "MLA Khoskar's entry into the party is an acknowledgement of the work and welfare schemes we have carried out through the Nationalist Congress Party and the state government. I heartily welcome everyone to the NCP family and wish them all the best for the future."

The NCP further highlighted that it is the "second biggest" member joining its fold after veteran actor Sayaji Shinde joined the party in Mumbai. NCP said that Khoskar's joining will strengthen the party in Nashik and surrounding areas ahead of the assembly polls.

"Khoskar enjoys much support in Nashik region particularly in the tribal community," the NCP said in a statement. While joining the NCP, Khoskar said in a social media post: "It is very unfortunate that an honest activist like me, who fights selflessly for the society, for the public, has to face such allegations. This is why I have made this hard decision."

The tribal leader recently gave the Congress interview for the Igatpuri seat but the party did not assure him of a ticket. Later, he met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and urged him to convince the top brass of the Congress party to give him a ticket.

Hiraman Khoskar joined Ajit Pawar's NCP a day ahead of the Congress' meeting of tribal community members in Igatpuri in the presence of the party's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala. Maharashtra assembly elections will be held across 288 assembly constituencies.

The Election Commission will announce the poll schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections at 03:30 pm today. In the upcoming Maharashtra elections, it will be a tight contest between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP. Maha Vikas Aghadi, on the other hand, comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP.