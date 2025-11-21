Seven NDA states push sweeping Jan Vishwas-style reforms in biggest deregulation drive yet

Seven NDA-ruled states have launched a sweeping deregulation drive modelled on the Jan Vishwas Act, pushing through laws and ordinances that replace jail terms for minor offences with monetary penalties in a bid to create more predictable and business-friendly investment environments, senior officials said on Friday.

Advertisement

Officials described this as the largest coordinated effort by states to unwind criminal provisions across departments, signalling a shift toward “trust-based governance” and reducing the criminalisation of routine compliance lapses. “Together, these reforms represent a structural shift toward trust-based governance, cutting down on criminalisation for routine, technical, or procedural non-compliances,” they said.

The combined impact, they added, is expected to reduce litigation, offer regulatory clarity, support entrepreneurship, and improve the credibility of state-level business ecosystems.

Maharashtra has cleared the Jan Vishwas Ordinance, 2025, amending seven rules across five departments—including labour, revenue and public health—to modernise penalty frameworks.

Madhya Pradesh is amending 144 sections across 24 Acts to eliminate criminal penalties and simplify compliance requirements.

Chhattisgarh passed its Jan Vishwas Bill in July, removing jail terms from 163 provisions across eight Acts and shifting entirely to monetary penalties.

Advertisement

Gujarat enacted one of the most extensive reforms this year, amending 516 provisions across 11 laws covering six departments under its Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill.

Haryana’s Jan Vishwas Ordinance has decriminalised 164 provisions across 42 Acts administered by 17 departments, making it the broadest cross-departmental overhaul among the participating states.

Odisha has promulgated the Odisha Jan Vishwas Ordinance, covering 15 proposals under 10 departments, focusing on reducing unnecessary penal action and improving service delivery.

Tripura’s Jan Vishwas Act 2025 amends 16 sections across 10 laws, including the complete repeal of five outdated provisions.

(With PTI inputs)