Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff face Maharashtra FDA action over Vimal ad

“Upon examination of the said advertisement, it prima facie appears that the advertisement promotes the Vimal brand, which is mainly associated with Pan Masala, a product prohibited for manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale in the State of Maharashtra for a period of one year, with effect from the date specified in the Prohibition Order dated the 13th July, 2026, issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety, Maharashtra State, under Section 30(2)(a) of the FSS Act, 2006,” the notice states.

Don't Miss: 'His first question to me was...': Ajit Doval recalls PM Modi's first meeting after Pahalgam attack

FDA examines surrogate advertising

The Maharashtra FDA said this is the first time it has begun examining an advertisement specifically from the perspective of surrogate advertising. The regulator said the campaign may amount to indirect promotion of Vimal Pan Masala despite being presented as an advertisement for Vimal Elaichi.

Advertisement

Devgn, Khan and Shroff all featured in the advertisement as brand endorsers.

The FDA has invoked Section 24 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which deals with misleading and deceptive food advertisements. It has also cited Section 53 of the law, under which anyone who is “party to the publication” of a misleading food advertisement can face a penalty of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Maharashtra steps up action against banned tobacco products

Maharashtra has prohibited gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine since 2012. The state FDA has recently intensified its action against the sale and promotion of such products.

Under FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the regulator has also been coordinating with the police to take action against organised networks involved in the manufacture, distribution and sale of gutkha, tobacco or nicotine-containing pan masala and other banned products.

Advertisement

Must Read: Expired chicken, 68 kg meat seized at Mysuru hotels; KFC raided in Mangaluru

In eligible cases involving organised networks, authorities are also seeking to invoke provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The notices to the three actors come as the Maharashtra FDA broadens its scrutiny beyond the direct sale of prohibited products to advertising and promotional campaigns that it believes could indirectly promote them.