Sharad Pawar seeks meeting with CM Eknath Shinde to address drought-like situation in Pune

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seeking a meeting to address the drought-like situation in Purandar, Baramati, Indapur and Daund tehsils of Pune district, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday. In the letter dated June 16, Pawar said the state government had undertaken irrigation schemes in the region to mitigate the drought-like situation but problems were found in their implementation when he visited some of these areas recently.

During discussions with the public in these visits, villagers also suggested some measures along with demands to solve the problem of agriculture and drinking water, the former Union minister said in the letter.

"There is a need to take permanent measures to overcome the traditional drought situation in the above mentioned talukas of Pune district. For this, we request you to organise a meeting in Mumbai under your leadership and in the presence of the two deputy chief ministers of the state as well as the Minister of Soil and Water Conservation and the Minister of Water Supply," he said.

Former state CM Pawar, who visited several drought-prone villages in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency and interacted with farmers last week, will be touring more villages on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, his party functionaries said.

This would be first meeting between Pawar and Shinde after the Lok Sabha election results. In Maharashtra, the NDA suffered a setback and could win just 17 of 48 seats. The MVA (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) bagged 30 seats.

On Monday, NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar claimed 18 to 19 MLAs of Ajit Pawar's NCP will cross over to their side after the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature. Rohit Pawar maintained there are several NCP MLAs who have never spoken ill against party founder Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders after the July 2023 split in the outfit.

"But they have to attend the legislature session and get development funds for their constituencies. So they will wait till the session ends (before making switch over)," said the grandnephew of NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar. "There are 18 to 19 (NCP) MLAs who are in touch with us and Pawar saheb and they will cross over to their side after the monsoon session," the opposition legislator claimed.

The undivided NCP had won 54 assembly seats in the 2019 polls. When the party split in July 2023, the Ajit Pawar-led faction had claimed the support of around 40 MLAs. The monsoon session of the legislature will begin on June 27 and end on July 12. This will be the last session before the state heads for assembly elections which are due in October.

(With inputs from PTI)