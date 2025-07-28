Shashi Tharoor refuses to speak on Operation Sindoor, declines party's critical line: Sources

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor declined to represent his party in Parliament's debate on Operation Sindoor after reportedly refusing to adopt the Congress leadership’s critical stance on the mission, sources familiar with internal discussions told India Today.

Tharoor was approached by both the Leader of Opposition office and the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha to speak during the scheduled discussion on Operation Sindoor. However, sources said that he declined the request, citing his consistent public position that the operation was a success. He communicated to party leadership that he would only speak in a manner that aligns with his previous statements, not the Congress party's current criticism of the government over the issue.

When informed that speaking on behalf of the party would require him to follow its official line, Tharoor opted out of the debate altogether. This refusal has sparked fresh speculation about his independent stance within the Congress ranks.

Parliament had planned to begin discussions on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor during today's Monsoon Session after a week of persistent disruptions. However, further procedural delays once again stalled any substantive discussion in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The government and opposition have prepared prominent figures to lead the debate. BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, S. Jaishankar, and Anurag Thakur are scheduled to speak, alongside leaders from the TDP, SP, AITC, DMK, and NCPSP.

The Congress list of speakers includes Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deependra Hooda, Praneeti Shinde, Saptagiri Ulaka, and Bijendra Ola. Rahul Gandhi, as Leader of the Opposition, is scheduled to address Parliament on the matter tomorrow.