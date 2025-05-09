Shields in the sky? Pakistan kept 104 flights airborne while targeting India with drones

Between 8:30 pm on May 7 and midnight on May 8, at least 104 commercial flights flew through Pakistani airspace—even as Pakistan launched a wave of drones and missiles targeting Indian territory. The revelation, based on flight data analysis, raises chilling questions about Islamabad’s decision to keep its civil airspace open during active hostilities.

At a press conference on Friday, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh called out Pakistan’s calculated gamble. “Pakistan did not close its airspace despite launching a failed drone and missile attack at 8:30 pm on May 7,” she said. “It is using a civil airliner as a shield, fully aware that its attack on India would elicit a swift air defense response.”

India, by contrast, had already cleared its skies, shutting down civil aviation near the International Border (IB) to prevent collateral damage. “This is unsafe for unsuspecting civil airliners, including international flights flying near the IB,” Singh added.

Flight logs show the skies over Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi remained busy throughout the 28-hour window. Of the 104 scheduled flights that operated during this time, 39 were run by foreign carriers including Emirates, Etihad, Flynas, Qatar Airways, and Gulf Air. Lahore, just 17 km from the border, continued to operate commercial routes even as military activity intensified.

Islamabad airport lies 133 km from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), a focal point in the recent exchanges, while Karachi sits just 173 km from the India-Pakistan border.

Adding to the unease, the Pakistani army, during its own briefing, appeared to double down. “India was carrying out attacks despite Pakistani airspace being open,” its spokesperson said, inadvertently confirming India’s charge—that civilian traffic was left deliberately exposed during military operations.