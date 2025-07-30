'Shot in the head as the nation desired': Amit Shah on Pahalgam terrorists' encounter, counters Congress on Op Mahadev timing

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the security forces shot the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack in the head as the nation wanted. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Shah said that he has received several poignant messages from across the country, especially from the victims' families.

“I received several messages from across the country, especially from families of those who were killed, saying these terrorists should be shot in the head. Coincidentally, during the encounter, they were indeed shot in the head,” the Union Home Minister said.

He also provided a detailed lowdown of Operation Mahadev that led to the killing of the terrorists. Shah said that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) received information about the terrorists' location on May 22, after which the IB and military intelligence conducted further investigations.

" Around July 22, their precise location was identified. Three terrorists have been killed,” Shah told the House.

He also took the Opposition, especially Congress, to task for questioning the timing of the killing of Pahalgam terrorists under Operation Mahadev. He went on to ask why those terrorists should not have been taken down yesterday.

The operation, termed Operation Mahadev, was conducted jointly by the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu & Kashmir Police. The operation targeted three terrorists: Suleman alias Faizal, Afghan, and Jibran.

“Yesterday, you (Congress) were asking why they were killed on this day? Why should they not have been killed yesterday? Because Rahul Gandhi was supposed to deliver his speech? It doesn't work like this,” Amit Shah said.

Shah also said that the rifles that were used in the Pahalgam terror attack were recovered from the terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev. He added that it was amply clear that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives killed by security forces carried out the April 22 attack.

"The rifles used in the Pahalgam attacks were recovered from the terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev. This was proved after forensic examination," Shah told the Rajya Sabha.

Previously, he shared other details on Operation Mahadev in his Lok Sabha address on Tuesday. "I want to tell the House and people of the country that those who killed our people in Baisaran Valley (in Pahalgam) ... all three terrorists have been killed," Shah stated.

The investigation was extensive as the forces questioned a total of 1,055 individuals, including family members of the victims, tourists, pony operators, photographers, and local residents. Investigations revealed external support from Pakistan. "We have proof - two had Pakistani voter IDs, and even the chocolates they carried were made in Pakistan," Shah mentioned.