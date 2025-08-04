'Should India stop buying US LNG?': Former diplomat slams US over oil hypocrisy, Pakistan ties

Former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal fired back at U.S. criticism over Russian oil purchases, accusing Washington of hypocrisy in global trade and foreign policy, while questioning its support for Pakistan and growing ties with China.

In a pointed post on X, Sibal responded to Republican Congressman Don Bacon’s call for India to “pay out the nose” for buying Russian energy. Bacon claimed that “the largest democracy in the world should stand with Ukraine.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sibal didn’t hold back. “Since the US has invaded so many countries should India stop buying US LNG, amongst other things?” he asked. He then blasted America’s record of backing “a terror sponsoring Islamist state like Pakistan” and criticized Trump’s new push for investment in Pakistan’s “massive oil reserves.”

The former diplomat also took aim at America’s deepening trade ties with China. “What is the explanation for the world’s oldest democracy building its biggest trade partnership with a communist dictatorship like China instead of India?” he asked. “Some introspection would be helpful.”

Sibal’s comments come as U.S.-India tensions rise over New Delhi’s ongoing purchases of discounted Russian crude. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, facing 25% tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, recently called for bolstering domestic production and signaled that India will continue prioritizing energy security over geopolitical pressure.

Advertisement

Since the US has invaded so many countries should India stop buying US LNG, amongst other things.?



As the oldest democracy should the US continue to support a terror sponsoring Islamist state like Pakistan against the world’s largest democracy, India?



Trump has just announced… https://t.co/HGzwZU8nSK — Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) August 3, 2025

Indian oil refiners—both public and private—are free to buy from any supplier and that no government order has been issued to halt Russian imports.

Modi’s stance underscores a broader refusal to let foreign pressure dictate India’s energy strategy. “We must safeguard our economic interests amid global uncertainty,” he said over the weekend, days after Trump’s new tariffs and threats of further action.

As Washington tries to tighten the squeeze on Moscow, India appears unwilling to budge—triggering sharp rhetorical clashes between longtime partners.