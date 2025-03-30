'Should NOT ignore US for long-term': Startup founder's sharp advice to Indian investors 

Wisdom Hatch founder Akshat Shrivastava on Saturday weighed in on the United States' growing debt burden and President Donald Trump's aggressive economic playbook, describing it as a high-stakes strategy investors should not ignore. "US's debt repayment for this year is 1Tr$," Shrivastava wrote on X. “If Trump takes more debt: this EMI payment might go to 2Tr$ soon.”

In a post outlining what he called Trump's plan, Shrivastava detailed an approach. "1) Cut expenses: via DOGE (this is what Elon Musk is working on). This is a bold move. And, a step in the right direction." He continued: “2) Increase revenues: Tariffs, US Gold Card etc all steps that are likely to add more revenues to the US.”

Since returning to office, Trump has rolled out a series of sweeping tariffs on imports from China, Mexico, Canada, and the EU. These include a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum, 25% on imported cars and car parts, and 10–20% on a wide range of Chinese goods. Some tariffs were later exempted for North American partners under the continent’s free-trade agreement, covering products like air conditioners, beef, and televisions.

“People will say: that no one will trade with the US. Good luck: US is still the #1 customer for the world. Want to abandon that economy? go ahead. And, see what happens. Trump gets this,” Shrivastava added.

He pointed out broader shifts in US strategy to reinforce its financial position: "On top of this: US is making good moves bringing BTC reserve, adding gold, focusing on tech etc. So that the world can't disband the US dollar at an accelerated pace."

He also cited policy actions at the state level: "As we speak: some states have started to cut taxes. And, bring businesses back to the US. Low taxes. More local businesses. And, a leader who can make radical moves anytime."

Though clarifying his stance, Shrivastava said the pace of execution under Trump stood out. "I am no Trump fan. But, the rate at which he is executing things is unparalleled.” His takeaway for investors was direct: “As an investor, you should take note. And, should NOT ignore the US for long-term."

