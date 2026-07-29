'Show proof, or you will have to apologise': Rijiju challenges Rahul Gandhi over Amit Shah remark

Participating in the debate on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill, Gandhi alleged that Shah, who was absent from the House, was responsible for the police action during the CJP-led agitation at Jantar Mantar.

"The Home Minister ordered the shooting of our students. He put pellets into the blood of our students. He ordered the students of India to be shot," Gandhi said, adding that "the use of force can only be authorised by the Home Minister or the Prime Minister."

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'SHOW PROOF OR APOLOGISE'

Responding immediately, Rijiju said Gandhi had crossed a line by directly accusing the Union Home Minister without placing any evidence before Parliament.

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"Rahul Gandhi ji did not ask for an inquiry. He directly named and spoke about a firing order. How can you make such a statement? Do you understand how serious an allegation this is?" he said.

Rijiju maintained that demanding an inquiry was legitimate, but making a direct accusation without proof was unacceptable. "Rahul ji, this is wrong. This is a very serious matter. You will have to apologise or express regret and withdraw your words. You have made a very serious and false allegation," he said.

He repeatedly challenged Gandhi to substantiate his claim. "You have used the name of the Home Minister and made a statement against him. On what basis did you say this? Show proof. You will have to apologise. We cannot take this lightly," Rijiju said.

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Drawing a comparison, the minister added, "Can I say right now that someone has murdered someone? Can I make such an allegation without any basis? That is not how things work. One has to speak responsibly here and provide arguments."

He insisted Gandhi must either explain the basis of his remarks or withdraw them. "Either Rahul Gandhi ji should apologise or explain why he made the statement, how he made it, and how he came to know about it. He must apologise. The House cannot function this way," Rijiju said.

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RAHUL DEFENDS HIS REMARK

Responding briefly, Gandhi reiterated that the authority to sanction the use of force rested only with the country's top political leadership. "Speaker Sir, the use of force can only be authorised by the Home Minister. It cannot be authorised by anyone other than the Home Minister and the Prime Minister," he said.

SPEAKER STEPS IN

As the exchange intensified, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla intervened, asking Gandhi to substantiate his allegation or withdraw it. "This cannot continue. Despite our repeated requests and reminders, you are repeatedly disregarding the Chair. This is not appropriate," Birla said.

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Questioning the basis of Gandhi's claim, the Speaker asked him to produce documentary evidence.

"If you say you are speaking the truth, then tell us which order of the Home Minister you are referring to. You said the Home Minister gave the order for firing. Produce a copy of that order. Tell us who informed you, what the order number is, and to whom it was issued. Which officer gave this order? Place the copy before the House," he said.

Birla also cautioned members against making unverified allegations for political effect. "You cannot simply say whatever comes to your mind and walk away just to create a headline. This is the Parliament of India. One must speak responsibly here. We absolutely cannot accept this," he said.

