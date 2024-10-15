Shun overconfidence, no comment on CM: Rahul Gandhi warns Maharashtra Congress after Haryana blow

After a humiliating defeat in Haryana, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has asked the party's Maharashtra leadership to shun overconfidence and work unitedly to win the upcoming state Assembly polls. The central leadership wants the state unit to be cautious every step of the way, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday. The Election Commission is set to announce the dates today for assembly polls in Maharashtra.

The Congress' central leadership held a meeting with Maharashtra leaders on Tuesday at the residence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge. During the meeting, the central leadership instructed the Maharashtra leaders to not make any public statements on who should be the chief minister. "That's for the central leadership to decide," this message conveyed as per News18.

The Congress leadership believes that the power tussle between Kumari Sela and Bhupinder Hooda cost the party in Haryana. After success in Lok Sabha polls, Haryana was a done deal for Congress, and the election was seen as a mere formality. However, the Congress' internal dynamics and overconfidence, analysts say, handed the state to BJP on a platter.

Taking lessons from the defeat, the Congress high command has instructed the state leadership to be cautious in Maharashtra. The Maharashtra leaders have also been told not to make any statement on ticket distribution or the tickets the Congress wants, but the Shiv Sena UBT or Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is reluctant to give, according to the report.

The INDIA bloc in Maharashtra faces a tough challenge in finalising a seat-sharing agreement among its three key constituents — the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction). With all three parties seeking a favorable share, tough negotiations are on the cards.

The Congress, emboldened by its recent Lok Sabha performance in Maharashtra, is demanding a larger share of seats. However, the Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) are bargaining hard. The Congress' momentum has been dampened by setbacks in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.

Congress leaders are emphasising the party's pan-Maharashtra presence, arguing it should contest the most seats. The party is now proposing to contest 110-115 seats out of the 288 in the Maharashtra Assembly, leaving 90-95 for the Sena (UBT) and 80-85 for the NCP (SP), according to IE.

Another key issue is the projection of a chief ministerial face. The Sena (UBT) is pushing for Uddhav Thackeray to be named as the alliance's chief minister candidate. However, the Congress, buoyed by its status as the single-largest party in the INDIA bloc after winning 13 Lok Sabha seats, is hesitant to back Thackeray and is instead positioning itself to claim the post if the alliance wins power.

At a meeting with state Congress leaders on Monday, a consensus emerged that the alliance should avoid projecting a chief ministerial candidate for now, preferring to focus on seat-sharing arrangements and campaign strategy.

