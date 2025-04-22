The Prime Minister’s Office stated that there was significant progress in the negotiations for the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Vice President JD Vance, who is in India for a four-day trip. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, in a statement, said that India and US have laid down a roadmap for the negotiations on reciprocal trade.

“Prime Minister and Vice President Vance reviewed and positively assessed the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation. They welcomed the significant progress in the negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement focused on the welfare of the people of the two countries. Likewise, they noted continued efforts towards enhancing cooperation in energy, defence, strategic technologies and other areas. The two leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest, and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward,” stated the readout released by the PMO.

The talks between PM Modi and Vance focussed on enhancing cooperation in defence, energy, and strategic technologies. The bilateral trade agreement aims to address issues such as tariffs and market access. India is keen to finalise the first tranche of the agreement before the expiration of Trump's pause on reciprocal tariffs.

Modi and Vance also discussed regional and global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, advocating for dialogue and diplomacy. The Indian readout noted the positive assessment of progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation.

“I am pleased to confirm that USTR and India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry have finalized the Terms of Reference to lay down a roadmap for the negotiations on reciprocal trade. There is a serious lack of reciprocity in the trade relationship with India. These ongoing talks will help achieve balance and reciprocity by opening new markets for American goods and addressing unfair practices that harm American workers. India’s constructive engagement so far has been welcomed and I look forward to creating new opportunities for workers, farmers, and entrepreneurs in both countries,” said Ambassador Greer.

Following the talks, PM Modi hosted a dinner for Vance and his family, which was attended by several Union Cabinet ministers and American officials. PM Modi conveyed his greetings to President Donald Trump and expressed anticipation for his visit to India later this year.

In a social media post, Modi described the India-US partnership as a defining relationship of the 21st century. "Pleased to welcome US @VP @JDVance and his family in New Delhi. We reviewed the fast-paced progress following my visit to the US and meeting with President Trump. We are committed to mutually beneficial cooperation, including in trade, technology, defence, energy and people-to-people exchanges," he added.

During their visit, the Vance family is also scheduled to visit Jaipur and Agra. The visit marks the first by a US Vice President to India in 12 years. The Vance family will conclude their visit with a trip to Agra's Taj Mahal before returning to the US.

