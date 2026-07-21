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Sikkim tunnel collapse: 10 killed, 15 still trapped as gas leak hampers NDRF rescue ops

Sikkim tunnel collapse: 10 killed, 15 still trapped as gas leak hampers NDRF rescue ops

The tunnel is part of the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project at Samardung in Jholungey. It was the ADIT-3 tunnel that caved in, trapping project officials and workers inside when the landslide struck

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Business Today Desk
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  • Updated Jul 21, 2026 1:05 PM IST
Sikkim tunnel collapse: 10 killed, 15 still trapped as gas leak hampers NDRF rescue opsLandslide traps 25 in Sikkim tunnel, kills 10 as rescuers pass out from underground gas leak

A tunnel under construction in Sikkim's Namchi district collapsed after a landslide on Monday, killing at least 10 people and trapping 25 others inside. Rescue operations were continuing on Tuesday, with authorities warning the death toll could rise.

The tunnel is part of the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project at Samardung in Jholungey. It was the ADIT-3 tunnel that caved in, trapping project officials and workers inside when the landslide struck.

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"Ten bodies have been recovered till 9.30 am on Tuesday. Seven of the deceased have been identified, while three unidentified bodies were sent to the District Hospital Singtam and STNM Hospital," Namchi police said in a statement.

Of the seven identified so far, four were from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, and one each from Assam, Punjab, Dehradun in Uttarakhand, and Namchi itself.

Rescue complicated by gas leak

The operation has been made significantly harder by the presence of gas inside the tunnel, believed to be emanating naturally from underground rock formations disturbed by the landslide. Several rescue personnel experienced dizziness and lost consciousness while attempting to reach the trapped workers.

Teams from the Namchi district administration, Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, Sikkim Police, State Disaster Response Force, Fire and Emergency Services and the National Disaster Response Force from Pakyong and Siliguri are all involved in the operation.

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CM Tamang and PM Modi

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said he was closely monitoring the rescue and had directed authorities to provide every possible assistance and expedite recovery efforts while maintaining the highest safety standards.

"Following the tragic incident at the under-construction tunnel of the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project at Samardung, Jholungey, in Namchi District, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with me to enquire about the situation and the ongoing rescue operations," Tamang said on X.

He added: "His words of concern and compassion for the affected workers and their families, along with his assurance of every possible assistance from the Government of India, have provided immense strength and reassurance to the people of Sikkim during this difficult hour."

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Tamang also expressed condolences to the families of those killed. "My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the workers, who have lost their lives. In this hour of grief, the thoughts and prayers of the entire state are with the bereaved families, and we stand firmly by them during this difficult time," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Published on: Jul 21, 2026 1:05 PM IST
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