Siliguri corridor to get underground rail: India's 'special planning' to connect Northeast

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday signalled a major new push to strengthen rail connectivity for the Northeastern states, including special planning for the strategic Siliguri Corridor - the narrow land stretch often referred to as the "Chicken’s Neck" that connects the Northeast to the rest of India.

Addressing a press briefing, Vaishnaw said the government has made a significant budget provision for the region and is already executing large projects on the ground. "For Assam and the Northeastern states, a budget allocation of Rs 11,486 crore has been made (in Budgey 2026). Railway projects worth RS 72,468 crore are underway. Surveys for new bridges are being conducted. The Northeast will be given very large-scale connectivity," he said.

Vaishnaw then referred to special planning for the Siliguri Corridor that links the region with the rest of the country. "For the strategic section of about 40 km - the portion that connects the Northeastern states with the entire country - special planning has also been done," he said.

"Planning has been done for underground lines. So, in a way, for the Northeastern states, a totally new dimension of connectivity will be created," the minister added.

For decades, the “Chicken’s Neck” has been used as an intimidation tactic by anti-national forces, both within and beyond our borders. The proposed underground rail link marks a major strategic breakthrough, creating a secure and foolproof transportation corridor… pic.twitter.com/8lypj7MoZJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 3, 2026

While the minister did not spell out the location, he appeared to be referring to the Siliguri Corridor - a narrow stretch that is around 20-22 km at its most narrowest point, and has long been viewed as strategically sensitive given its geography and proximity to multiple borders.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the announcement and called it a strategic move to reduce long-standing vulnerability linked to the corridor.

"This is BIG. For decades, the 'Chicken's Neck' has been used as an intimidation tactic by anti-national forces, both within and beyond our borders. The proposed underground rail link marks a major strategic breakthrough, creating a secure and foolproof transportation corridor between the North East and the rest of the country," Sarma wrote on X.

The chief minister also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vaishnaw for taking up an issue that, in his view, should have been addressed much earlier. "We are taking a giant step towards mitigating this long-standing strategic vulnerability - one that, in hindsight, should have been addressed much earlier, perhaps even in the aftermath of 1971."