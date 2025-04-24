Simla Agreement 1972: Why it was signed and what Pakistan’s suspension means for India

Pakistan on Thursday formally announced the suspension of the 1972 Simla Agreement, a landmark peace treaty that had long guided the framework of diplomatic and territorial relations between India and Pakistan after the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The Simla Agreement, signed following the 1971 war, served as a peace treaty between India and Pakistan. A significant outcome of this agreement was the establishment of the Line of Control (LOC) in Kashmir, effectively dividing the region between the two nations.

Moreover, the agreement stipulated the repatriation of prisoners of war, the withdrawal of military forces, and a commitment to addressing future conflicts through direct bilateral negotiations.

Signed in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on July 2, 1972, the Simla Agreement was a defining moment in South Asian geopolitics. It was concluded after India’s military intervention in East Pakistan, which led to the creation of Bangladesh and a decisive Indian victory.

The agreement was intended to normalise ties between India and Pakistan and set the tone for resolving disputes through peaceful bilateral negotiations, without third-party intervention.

The Simla Agreement outlined a series of principles that both nations committed to uphold in managing their relationship. The agreement highlighted the importance of respecting each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, refraining from interfering in each other's internal affairs, acknowledging the unity of both countries, maintaining political independence, upholding sovereign equality, and renouncing all forms of hostile propaganda.

The agreement produced several key outcomes:

Peaceful dispute resolution: Both countries committed to resolving all issues, including the Kashmir dispute, through dialogue and without involving international actors.

Line of Control (LoC): The post-war ceasefire line in Jammu and Kashmir was formally redefined as the LoC. Both sides agreed not to unilaterally attempt to alter it, although differences in interpretation remained.

Territorial returns: India handed back over 13,000 km² of territory captured during the war. However, it retained several strategic areas in the Chorbat Valley, including Turtuk and Tyakshi.

Recognition of Bangladesh: The agreement eventually led to Pakistan's diplomatic recognition of Bangladesh, acknowledging the new nation's sovereignty.

By suspending the Simla Agreement, Pakistan has taken a drastic step away from decades of agreed diplomatic protocol—amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people earlier this week.