The latest extension came two days after the Supreme Court took a firm stance on deadlines related to the electoral roll revision exercise. The changes followed requests from the chief electoral officers of the states concerned.

The CJI-led bench questioned the rigid October 30 deadline and the requirement for previously registered voters to file Form 6 for first-time voters. The court urged the poll body to keep the enrolment window open, simplify the process, and not enforce strict cut-off dates for inclusion.

In Maharashtra, the deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended from October 26 to November 13. Notices can be issued and claims and objections disposed of until November 25, while the final electoral roll will be published on November 30. The draft roll was published on August 31.

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In Haryana and Andhra Pradesh, claims and objections will be disposed of by November 20, ahead of the publication of the final electoral rolls on November 30.

In Delhi, the deadline for submitting claims and objections has been extended from October 30 to November 25. The deadline for disposing of claims has also been moved from November 30 to December 15, with the final electoral roll scheduled for publication on December 22.

The Election Commission has directed the authorities concerned to publicise the revised schedule widely so that eligible voters have sufficient opportunity to get their names included in the electoral rolls or seek corrections. Voters can visit the Election Commission's Voters' Service Portal for further information and assistance.

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The revised schedule extends the electoral roll revision process across the six states, with final publication set for November 30, 2026, in Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Nagaland, and December 22 in Delhi.