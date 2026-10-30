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SIR in India: After Supreme Court's order, EC extends voter roll revision deadlines in Maharashtra, 5 other states

SIR in India: After Supreme Court's order, EC extends voter roll revision deadlines in Maharashtra, 5 other states

The Election Commission has extended electoral roll revision timelines across six states for the third time. The revised schedule gives eligible voters more time to seek inclusion or corrections.

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Sanjay Sharma
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 8:56 AM IST
SIR in India: After Supreme Court's order, EC extends voter roll revision deadlines in Maharashtra, 5 other statesSurjit Bhalla cites estimates suggesting that India's electoral rolls already had a substantial registration gap before the latest revision exercise.
SUMMARY
  • Maharashtra residents can file claims and objections until November 13
  • Notices and Maharashtra claims may be resolved through November 25
  • Haryana and Andhra Pradesh must dispose of claims by November 20

For voters waiting to have their names added to the electoral rolls or their details corrected, the Election Commission has extended the timeline for the Special Intensive Revision in Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Nagaland.

This is the third time key deadlines for the exercise have been pushed back. Under the revised schedule, the final electoral rolls in Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Nagaland will be published on November 30, 2026. Delhi will follow a separate timeline, with its final voter list scheduled for publication on December 22.

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The latest extension came two days after the Supreme Court took a firm stance on deadlines related to the electoral roll revision exercise. The changes followed requests from the chief electoral officers of the states concerned.

The CJI-led bench questioned the rigid October 30 deadline and the requirement for previously registered voters to file Form 6 for first-time voters. The court urged the poll body to keep the enrolment window open, simplify the process, and not enforce strict cut-off dates for inclusion.

In Maharashtra, the deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended from October 26 to November 13. Notices can be issued and claims and objections disposed of until November 25, while the final electoral roll will be published on November 30. The draft roll was published on August 31.

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In Haryana and Andhra Pradesh, claims and objections will be disposed of by November 20, ahead of the publication of the final electoral rolls on November 30.

In Delhi, the deadline for submitting claims and objections has been extended from October 30 to November 25. The deadline for disposing of claims has also been moved from November 30 to December 15, with the final electoral roll scheduled for publication on December 22.

The Election Commission has directed the authorities concerned to publicise the revised schedule widely so that eligible voters have sufficient opportunity to get their names included in the electoral rolls or seek corrections. Voters can visit the Election Commission's Voters' Service Portal for further information and assistance.

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The revised schedule extends the electoral roll revision process across the six states, with final publication set for November 30, 2026, in Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Nagaland, and December 22 in Delhi.

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Published on: Oct 30, 2026 7:46 AM IST
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