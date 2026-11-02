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Sky-high airfares: New regulations give government power to cap sudden spikes

Sky-high airfares: New regulations give government power to cap sudden spikes

The rules place a strong emphasis on passenger disclosures. The tariff displayed on booking websites and issued tickets must clearly state the total amount payable alongside a complete itemised break-up. This breakdown must separately detail the base fare, taxes, fees, cancellation charges, refund conditions, and any additional charges.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 7:16 AM IST
Sky-high airfares: New regulations give government power to cap sudden spikesWhile the DGCA is tasked with monitoring the tariffs established by airlines, sub-rule (6) explicitly grants the central government powers to step in when market conditions worsen significantly.

Under the newly notified airfare provisions under Rule 192 of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026, the central government has armed itself with powers to intervene in airline pricing during extraordinary situations while maintaining a deregulated, market-driven fare framework for routine operations.

As outlined in Rule 192, every air transport undertaking operating under sub-rule (1) of rule 183 and sub-rule (1) of rule 191 is required to establish its tariff based on operational costs. Airlines must submit these tariff structures to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the form, manner, and periodicity specified by the regulator.

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To ensure wider public awareness and complete transparency, airlines must also publish their established tariffs on their official websites or designated digital platforms.

The rules place a strong emphasis on passenger disclosures. The tariff displayed on booking websites and issued tickets must clearly state the total amount payable alongside a complete itemised break-up.

This breakdown must separately detail the base fare, taxes, fees, cancellation charges, refund conditions, and any additional charges. Under the rule's explicit definitions, "fees" refer to amounts payable to service providers for facilities offered to passengers, whereas "tax" denotes the amount payable to the government.

While the DGCA is tasked with monitoring the tariffs established by airlines, sub-rule (6) explicitly grants the central government powers to step in when market conditions worsen significantly. If the Centre determines that an extraordinary situation has arisen, it may issue written directions deemed necessary and expedient in the public interest.

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Any such intervention must remain proportionate to the circumstances and will stay in force only for the specified period. The new regulations are set to take effect on January 1, 2027.

This aviation fare news analysis offers valuable context on how regulatory oversight and market forces affect airfare structures during pricing surges.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 7:12 AM IST
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