Sky-high airfares: New regulations give government power to cap sudden spikes

To ensure wider public awareness and complete transparency, airlines must also publish their established tariffs on their official websites or designated digital platforms.

The rules place a strong emphasis on passenger disclosures. The tariff displayed on booking websites and issued tickets must clearly state the total amount payable alongside a complete itemised break-up.

This breakdown must separately detail the base fare, taxes, fees, cancellation charges, refund conditions, and any additional charges. Under the rule's explicit definitions, "fees" refer to amounts payable to service providers for facilities offered to passengers, whereas "tax" denotes the amount payable to the government.

While the DGCA is tasked with monitoring the tariffs established by airlines, sub-rule (6) explicitly grants the central government powers to step in when market conditions worsen significantly. If the Centre determines that an extraordinary situation has arisen, it may issue written directions deemed necessary and expedient in the public interest.

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Any such intervention must remain proportionate to the circumstances and will stay in force only for the specified period. The new regulations are set to take effect on January 1, 2027.

This aviation fare news analysis offers valuable context on how regulatory oversight and market forces affect airfare structures during pricing surges.