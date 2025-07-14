Sneha Debnath death case: 19-yr-old DU student found dead in Yamuna, leaves handwritten note behind

Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old student from Delhi University who has been missing since July 7 after last being seen near the Signature Bridge, was found dead on Sunday. Her disappearance sparked an extensive search operation involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police units, particularly focusing on areas between Nigam Bodh Ghat and Noida.

Sneha, a second-year B.Sc. Mathematics student at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College in Delhi, lived with her family in the Paryavaran Complex area. Debnath's body was recovered from the Yamuna near east Delhi's Geeta Colony area.

A handwritten note left by Debnath suggested her intent to jump off from Signature Bridge, where her cab driver dropped her off. This intensified the search efforts and raised concerns among her family and friends, particularly regarding the lack of effective surveillance in known high-risk areas like the Signature Bridge.

A close friend stated, "The bridge reportedly falls under the jurisdiction of 4-5 different police stations. Though cameras have been installed by these stations individually, none of them are functional."

Despite the busy nature of the bridge, the only operational surveillance device is a speed detection camera, which only captures still images of speeding vehicles. This absence of comprehensive monitoring has drawn criticism over the security measures in place to safeguard public safety.

According to police, "... police traced Sneha's movements through technical surveillance and confirmed her last known location as the Signature Bridge." Witnesses had reported seeing a girl who matched her description on the bridge before she vanished.

Debnath had reportedly sent messages to her close friends expressing emotional distress in the months leading up to her disappearance. Friends confirmed receiving these messages via email and messaging apps in the early hours of July 7. These communications have contributed to constructing a timeline of her last known activities.

Concerns have been raised about the non-functional state of CCTV cameras in areas around the Signature Bridge, which is considered a suicide-prone location. "Despite the Signature Bridge being a suicide-prone area, there is not a single CCTV camera that works on the bridge or in nearby areas," a friend stated.

Meanwhile, Tripura CM Manik Saha took note of the situation and directed police to take swift action to locate Sneha.

“The report of Miss Sneha Debnath, a resident of Sabroom, who has reportedly gone missing in New Delhi, has come to the notice of the Chief Minister’s Office. Following this, necessary instructions have been promptly issued to the police to take immediate and appropriate action,” Saha posted on social media.