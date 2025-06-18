'Snub to Shehbaz Sharif': Kanwal Sibal says Trump is making Pakistan government look irrelevant

Former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal on Wednesday said that by hosting Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House, US President Donald Trump was making the country’s civilian government look irrelevant. He described the move as a clear snub to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is yet to secure a meeting with Trump in his current term.

"So, the US takes it that the civilian government in Pakistan is a facade and that the real person to discuss vital matters, including financial and investment, is the elevated Field Marshal," Sibal said while reacting to a report on Trump's scheduled lunch with Munir. "By this move, Trump is making the civilian government in Pakistan look irrelevant even on core economic issues. What a snub to Shehbaz Sharif."

This marks the first time in years that a Pakistani Army Chief has been hosted at the White House by a sitting US President. Trump's lunch with Munir, listed on his official daily schedule, comes at a time of heightened regional tensions following escalating strikes between Israel and Iran.

Commenting on the larger strategic implications, geostrategic analyst Brahma Chellaney said, "By hosting the leader of the institution that wields de facto power in Pakistan, Trump is implicitly legitimizing the Pakistan army's role — not only domestically but also in shaping regional security."

He added that any quiet cooperation Trump may be seeking from Munir on Iran — in intelligence or logistical support — would reflect "a transactional approach, where Pakistan’s enduring links to terrorist networks are overlooked in favor of short-term utility."

The outreach is part of a broader shift in US policy under Trump's second presidency, with Washington reinstating military cooperation with Islamabad and praising its leadership. Pakistan, meanwhile, continues to balance its growing ties with the US alongside its long-standing strategic partnership with China.

In May, Trump had lauded Pakistan's "very, very strong" leadership. Last week, CENTCOM chief General Michael Kurilla called Pakistan a "phenomenal partner" in counterterrorism operations.

While General Munir gains visibility in Washington, Shehbaz Sharif's engagement with the US leadership has remained limited. His last known interaction was at a multilateral dinner hosted by then - President Biden in September 2024.

