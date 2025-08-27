‘Someone’s not happy with you’: What Fiji PM Rabuka told PM Modi about Trump

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that someone is not very happy with him, referring to US President Donald Trump. He added that Modi can weather these discomforts.

"Now, what is happening out there is impacting your relationship with the United States. The recent announcements of tariffs and some things that are coming towards Prime Minister Modi's direction. I told him the other day, somebody is not very happy with you, but then you are big enough to weather those discomforts," Rabuka said during an interaction after delivering a lecture on 'Ocean of Peace' at Sapru House, hosted by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on Tuesday.

The Fijian leader arrived in Delhi on Sunday for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening ties with India in areas including maritime security, trade, health, digital technology and capacity building.

On Monday, India and Fiji agreed on an action plan to boost defence cooperation and work together for a peaceful and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Modi and Rabuka held talks to expand overall bilateral relations.

Responding to a question about his discussions with world leaders on the 'Ocean of Peace' vision, Rabuka said he has not met the US President but has sought a bilateral meeting with the Russian President. He has met the UK Prime Minister and noted that Modi echoed their shared sentiments on the concept.

Rabuka also mentioned that Chinese President Xi Jinping has discussed the idea earlier this year and last year. He described the concept as a family where even the smallest member's discomfort is heard, highlighting the impact of global events on the region.

Relations between New Delhi and Washington have worsened after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent additional duty on India's purchase of Russian crude oil. The 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the US will start from August 27, affecting labour-intensive sectors such as shrimp, apparel, leather and gems and jewellery.

At the ICWA event, Rabuka said it is their responsibility to promote the 'Ocean of Peace' concept globally and urged the United Nations and regional leaders to embrace it. He emphasised the multiple pillars of the vision and called India an important partner in making the Pacific an 'Ocean of Peace' and contributing to global peace and stability.