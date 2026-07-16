As Sonam Wangchuk's fast enters day 19, Centre to intervene based on doctor's advice

The Centre on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it would provide any required medical intervention to activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on the 19th day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, based on the advice of doctors monitoring his health. The submission was made during the hearing of a plea seeking medical care amid concern over his deteriorating health.

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A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia directed the Centre to ensure daily clinical monitoring of Wangchuk's health and take necessary steps whenever required, adding that "life of any citizen is precious".

"We would like this person to be regularly medically checked by government doctors and, depending on the report of the doctors, if any medication is required, please intervene. Every life is precious," the Bench orally observed.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that any assistance or intervention required, as advised by doctors based on Wangchuk's condition, would be provided.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk told supporters, “I’m not in good shape but not so bad either.” The hunger strike, part of a protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over irregularities in the NEET examination, has triggered medical concern, political appeals and a public interest litigation in the High Court.

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Dr Satish Lamba, senior general physician monitoring Wangchuk, said he has lost more than 9 kg in 19 days. His weight has fallen to 57.15 kg, down 500 grams in the past 24 hours. His blood pressure was 105/61 mmHg, blood sugar 80 mg/dL and oxygen saturation 97%. Doctors said he remained conscious and mentally alert but required continuous monitoring.

In a video message posted late on Wednesday night, Wangchuk, 59, urged supporters not to ask him to end the fast, but to join the planned “Chalo Sansad” march to Parliament on July 20. “Rather than asking me to break my fast, please join me on 20th July... Peaceful March to the Parliament,” he said.

Several others are also on fast at Jantar Mantar, including AISA leaders Neha, Manish and Aameen. AISA said Neha has lost 5.85 kg, while Manish and Aameen have lost 8.2 kg and 8.3 kg, respectively, and all three have low blood sugar. It also said JNUSU joint secretary Danish, JNU Barak Hostel president Hrishikesh and Delhi University student leader Deepak have been hospitalised.

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The protest has drawn support from opposition leaders and public figures. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor appealed to Wangchuk to end the fast, writing, “To Shri Sonam Wangchuk-ji, my heartfelt appeal: please end your fast. You have awakened the conscience of the nation; that is what a fast is meant to do. India needs your voice for the long road ahead.”

Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal and actor Zeenat Aman have also urged dialogue or an end to the fast. More than 1,800 artistes, academics, writers and social activists have backed the protesters’ demands while asking them to preserve their strength.

The protest was launched at Jantar Mantar on June 19 by CJP, an online satirical collective led by Abhijeet Dipke, which has called for Pradhan’s resignation and announced a one-day mass hunger strike and the July 20 march to Parliament.