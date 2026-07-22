Sonam Wangchuk now has only one condition to end fast: 'No legal action against protesters'

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday said he is prepared to end his indefinite fast if the government gives an unequivocal assurance that no legal or retaliatory action will be taken against the students and young protesters who participated in the movement over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite fast since June 28, made the announcement in an open letter addressed to Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, a day after the two leaders visited him at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

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Thanking the ministers for their visit, Wangchuk said they had appealed to him to end his fast and assured him that the government would positively consider several demands raised during their meeting.

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AN APPEAL TO THE GOVERNMENT

regarding breaking my fast…

Once the assurance from govt come I will also appeal to the peacefully protesting students to halt the movement for now and enter into dialogue with the government pic.twitter.com/gR6S8woF5R — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 22, 2026

GOVERNMENT ASSURED IT WOULD CONSIDER KEY DEMANDS

According to Wangchuk, the ministers said the government would positively consider adequate compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the examination paper leak.

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He also said they assured him of a meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability, including consideration of the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Referring to the 'Chalo Sansad' march held on July 20, Wangchuk said the protest had remained peaceful despite what he described as "atrocities and disproportionate use of force by the police."

"The entire nation and the world witnessed their patience and commitment to democratic protest. I sincerely hope that this faith in democratic institutions is not further undermined by any legal cases, harassment or vindictive action against those who participated," he wrote.

'I WANT TO LIVE, BUT NOT AT THE COST OF YOUNG PEOPLE'

Wangchuk said nearly 65 Members of Parliament from across party lines had written to him after the ministers' visit, while several had also met him in person and urged him to end the fast.

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"I agree with them. I want to live. I want to return to my students, to education, and to the work that has defined my life. But I cannot do so at the cost of the very young people for whom this movement began," he said.

He said he would end his fast only if the government publicly assured that none of the protesters would face legal consequences.

"Therefore, I respectfully request an unequivocal assurance from the Government that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement. Their only 'offence' has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system."

"If such an assurance is given, I shall end my fast with faith that the Government has heard not only my appeal but also the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians. In the absence of such an assurance, I will be forced to continue my fast indefinitely."

CALL AGAINST EXCESSIVE POLICE FORCE

Wangchuk also appealed to the government to ensure that excessive force is not used against demonstrators in the future. "I also hope that there will be no further use of excessive police force to repress the movement."

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Concluding his letter, he said, "The future of our democracy depends not on how it treats those who agree with it, but on how it treats its young citizens when they dare to speak with courage, hope and conviction."

