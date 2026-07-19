Sonam Wangchuk will end fast tomorrow if leaders promise education debate in Parliament: Wife 

Activist Sonam Wangchuk is ready to end his indefinite hunger strike on Monday if political leaders meet him and assure him that education system accountability will be raised during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, his wife Gitanjali J Angmo said tonight.

Addressing protesters at Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been leading protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and demanding education reforms, Gitanjali J Angmo said Sonam Wangchuk had conveyed that he would end his hunger strike if political parties assured him that the issue would be raised.

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"If political leaders meet Sonam at the hospital and assure him that they will raise the issue of education accountability during the Monsoon Session, he will end his hunger strike tomorrow," Angmo said.

She also conveyed Wangchuk's message to supporters ahead of the CJP's proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20, urging them to keep the protest peaceful.

"Sonam has requested all of us to take out tomorrow's march peacefully and ensure that the protest is not misused," she said.

VIDEO | Delhi: At Jantar Mantar, Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo says, "Sonam will end his hunger strike tomorrow if political leaders meet him at hospital and assure him that they will raise the issue of education accountability during Parliament session."



(Full video… pic.twitter.com/a2tUbotOdi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2026

Angmo maintained that Wangchuk's health remained stable. "Sonam's health is perfectly fine. I tried my best in the high court to have him shifted to a private hospital, but I could not succeed," she said.

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Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on July 18 after spending three weeks on hunger strike at the CJP protest site at Jantar Mantar. Angmo and the CJP have claimed that the activist has continued his fast at the hospital and has refused intravenous fluids.

The CJP and Wangchuk have been demanding accountability in the alleged NEET paper leak case, action against those responsible and broader reforms in the education system.

The proposed march to Parliament on Monday coincides with the opening day of the Monsoon Session, which is scheduled to continue till August 13. The agitation has drawn support from several opposition leaders and student organisations in recent weeks, while the Delhi High Court has been monitoring Wangchuk's health through periodic status reports.

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Meanwhile, the Delhi Police announced that no permission has been granted to the Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) for a proposed march to Parliament on July 20.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which replaces the erstwhile Section 144 of the CrPC, are actively enforced throughout the New Delhi District to prevent unauthorized public assemblies.

DCP New Delhi detailed the legal enforcement in a post on X, writing, "In view of reports of a proposed march to Parliament by CJP on 20.07.2026 (Monday), Delhi Police hereby categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession."

"Prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS (erstwhile section 144 CrPC) is in force in the New Delhi District. Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, with prior permission," it added.