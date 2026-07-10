Sourav Ganguly's Rs 2,500 crore steel plant: Here's where the Bengal project stands

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly's ambitious Rs 2,500 crore steel plant in West Bengal is nearing the operational timeline he had outlined last year, although the project is yet to commence production.

In February 2025, Ganguly had said the greenfield steel project would become operational within 18 to 20 months. Nearly 17 months later, the plant has not yet started operations, and no fresh public timeline has been announced for commercial production, CNBC TV18 reported.

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The integrated steel plant is being developed at Garbeta in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district in partnership with TMT bar manufacturer Captain Steel. Once operational, the facility is expected to have an annual production capacity of 0.8 million tonnes (8 lakh tonnes), making it Ganguly's largest venture in the steel business.

Speaking about the project in 2025, Ganguly had cautioned that steel plants require significant time to build and commission, noting that multiple statutory approvals, including environmental and pollution clearances, were necessary before operations could begin. At the time, the project also required around 350 acres of land, with the acquisition process still underway.

Partnership with Captain Steel

The project is being executed through a partnership with Captain Steel, one of eastern India's leading TMT bar manufacturers. The company currently operates two steel plants with a combined annual production capacity of around 5 lakh tonnes.

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The Garbeta facility is expected to raise Captain Steel's total installed capacity to nearly 1.3 million tonnes annually. While the exact shareholding pattern has not been disclosed, company officials have previously indicated that Ganguly holds a substantial stake in the venture.

Journey from Salboni to Garbeta

Ganguly first announced his plans to enter large-scale steel manufacturing in September 2023 during former CM Mamata Banerjee's investment outreach visit to Madrid, Spain.

The project was initially proposed at Salboni in Paschim Medinipur, where JSW Steel had earlier planned a large integrated steel plant. The proposal was later shifted to nearby Garbeta after the Salboni plan did not materialise.

When unveiling the project in Madrid, Ganguly had said the initial investment would be Rs 2,500 crore and that the plant would generate around 6,000 jobs in its first phase, with employment expected to increase further as production expanded.

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Ganguly and steel business

Although best known for his cricketing career, Ganguly has been associated with the steel industry for nearly two decades. He has said he began investing in the business in 2007 with a close associate while he was still an active international cricketer.

According to Ganguly, the first manufacturing unit was established in Asansol, followed by another plant in Patna, with his business partner managing day-to-day operations. The upcoming Garbeta facility is planned as their third and largest steel project.

Apart from manufacturing, Ganguly has also built a diversified investment portfolio. He has backed startups including inter-city food delivery platform JustMyRoots, edtech firm Classplus and digital advertising technology company Flickstree, reflecting his growing presence beyond sports into business and entrepreneurship.

(WIth PRI inputs)