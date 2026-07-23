South India scores high on healthy eating habits, but mental and financial wellbeing remain concerns: Survey

Bengaluru, Hyderabad lead balanced diet focus with 75% respondents prioritising healthier food choices; insured Indians report higher overall wellbeing scores

South India is showing a stronger shift towards healthier lifestyle choices, with 72% of respondents in the region prioritising a healthy and balanced diet among the top aspects of physical wellbeing, according to the ManipalCigna India Health Quotient (IHQ) 2026.

Advertisement

The survey found that Bengaluru and Hyderabad recorded the highest focus on balanced diets in South India, with 75% respondents in both cities placing healthy eating among their key physical health priorities. The findings indicate a growing awareness among urban Indians about preventive health and lifestyle-led wellbeing.

However, despite stronger physical health practices, gaps remain in mental and financial wellbeing. South India recorded an overall health score of 63 out of 100, compared with India’s overall score of 65. Among different health dimensions, physical health emerged as the strongest area nationally with a score of 68, while financial health remained the weakest at 62.

The study highlighted that only 49% of respondents reported strong focus and clarity of mind, while 47% expressed confidence in their ability to adapt to sudden changes, pointing towards continued challenges around mental resilience.

Advertisement

Health insurance linked with higher wellbeing scores

The survey also found a notable difference in wellbeing scores between insured and uninsured individuals. Urban Indians with health insurance recorded an India Health Quotient score of 68 out of 100, compared with 62 among those without insurance — a six-point gap that remained consistent across age groups, regions, genders and stress levels.

According to the report, this "Wellbeing Premium" was larger than differences seen across genders, regions and age groups. Men and women both recorded a score of 65, while Mumbai and Bengaluru recorded scores of 62 and 63 respectively. The gap between the youngest and oldest age groups stood at 63 and 65, respectively.

Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, said that the India Health Quotient highlights how health extends beyond physical fitness to include mental, financial, occupational and social wellbeing.

Advertisement

“South India stands out for its focus on healthy eating, with 72% prioritizing a balanced diet, rising to 75% in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. However, this physical discipline does not fully offset everyday pressures. Across regions, we also see that health insurance ownership helps narrow wellbeing gaps, reinforcing that protection is an important part of overall wellbeing,” Desai said.

The India Health Quotient 2026 was conducted by YouGov India on behalf of ManipalCigna Health Insurance. The survey covered 2,600 respondents across 16 cities between December 2025 and January 2026, measuring self-assessed wellbeing across five dimensions — physical, mental, financial, occupational and social health.

The report noted that health insurance can play an important role in helping individuals and families manage rising healthcare expenses while ensuring access to quality care.