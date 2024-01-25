'Speaking BJP's language': TMC blames Adhir Ranjan for break-up of INDIA alliance in West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has blamed Congress' West Bengal unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the break-up of the INDIA alliance in the state. TMC's Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien on Thursday said the INDIA alliance has two main detractors - "BJP and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury".

Derek said that Chowdhury was speaking "the language of the BJP". "The three reasons for the alliance not working in Bengal - Adhir Chowdhury, Adhir Chowdhury, and Adhir Chowdhury."

Adhir Ranjan is a fierce critic of Mamata Banerjee and on the some occasions, he stepped up his attack on the chief minister, calling her an "opportunist" and "dalal".

India Today earlier this week reported that the Congress' state unit has always accused the TMC of weaning away its leaders and sees Mamata's party as the principal reason for its decimation in Bengal.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was not in favour of forming an alliance with the Trinamool in the first place and wanted to go with the Left.

The Congress and TMC had multiple rounds of talks for the seat-sharing in Bengal. However, Congress, which won just 2 of 42 seats in 2019, could not agree on the number of seats it was offered by the TMC.

The West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday said the Congress had "rejected all her seat-sharing proposals", and now the TMC would contest all 42 seats.

The first sign of discord surfaced when the TMC reportedly asked Congress to contest on just two of the 42 seats in Bengal, denying their request for at least 8–10 seats. In 2019, the Congress won Berhampore and Malda South.

Mamata Banerjee wanted the seat-sharing to be based on the performance of the parties in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and the 2021 assembly polls. The TMC had cited that Congress garnered a vote share of less than five per cent and failed to win a single seat in the Assembly polls.



