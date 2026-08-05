Special Parliament session likely from Aug 17 for delimitation, women's quota Bills: Sources

Sources said the government is working to secure the two-thirds majority needed to pass the Constitutional Amendment Bills. A special session is likely to be convened once the required support is in place.

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WHY THE SESSION MAY BE NEEDED

This would be the second attempt to pass the bill.

In April this year, the government failed to get the numbers needed to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The Bill seeks to redistribute Lok Sabha seats on the basis of the 2011 Census to speed up the implementation of women's reservation.

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WHY THE BILL FAILED

The Constitution Amendment Bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against in the Lok Sabha. With the House strength at 528 during voting, it needed the support of at least 352 members - a two-thirds majority - to become law.

After the Bill was defeated, the government withdrew two related legislations - the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Following the defeat in April, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Opposition of playing "ruthless politics" and said it would face the "wrath of women" voters.

