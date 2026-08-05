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Special Parliament session likely from Aug 17 for delimitation, women's quota Bills: Sources

Special Parliament session likely from Aug 17 for delimitation, women's quota Bills: Sources

The Monsoon Session is scheduled to end on August 13, but it may not be formally prorogued, allowing Parliament to be reconvened at short notice

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Himanshu Mishra
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 2:11 PM IST
Special Parliament session likely from Aug 17 for delimitation, women's quota Bills: SourcesCentre eyes special Parliament session for delimitation, women's reservation Bills

The Centre is considering convening a special session of Parliament later this month to make another attempt at passing the Constitution Amendment Bills on delimitation and women's reservation, sources told India Today TV on Wednesday.

According to sources, the government may call a three-day special session from August 17. The Monsoon Session is scheduled to end on August 13, but it may not be formally prorogued, allowing Parliament to be reconvened at short notice.

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Sources said the government is working to secure the two-thirds majority needed to pass the Constitutional Amendment Bills. A special session is likely to be convened once the required support is in place.

Must Read: 'An echo chamber for the government': Shashi Tharoor questions plan to expand Lok Sabha to 850 seats after delimitation

WHY THE SESSION MAY BE NEEDED

This would be the second attempt to pass the bill.

In April this year, the government failed to get the numbers needed to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The Bill seeks to redistribute Lok Sabha seats on the basis of the 2011 Census to speed up the implementation of women's reservation.

Must Watch: DMK U-Turn On Delimitation Bill? Stalin’s Party Rethinks Stand, Congress Faces Setback

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WHY THE BILL FAILED

The Constitution Amendment Bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against in the Lok Sabha. With the House strength at 528 during voting, it needed the support of at least 352 members - a two-thirds majority - to become law.

After the Bill was defeated, the government withdrew two related legislations - the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Following the defeat in April, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Opposition of playing "ruthless politics" and said it would face the "wrath of women" voters.

Published on: Aug 5, 2026 2:10 PM IST
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