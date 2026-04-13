Star Air to fly direct to Mundra port from six cities

Mundra: Mundra Port is set to get direct air connectivity as Star Air’s expanded network will feature 38 direct flights weekly connecting Mundra with Mumbai, Hindon (Delhi-NCR), Goa (Mopa), and Surat, offering both economy and business seats. Until now, there has been no direct connectivity to the port city.

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Star Air, the aviation arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, has announced direct flights from Mundra, Gujarat’s bustling port city, to six key cities across western and northern India. Starting 25th April 2026, Star Air will operate 38 direct weekly flights and a total of 54 weekly connections, linking Mundra directly to Mumbai, Hindon (Delhi-NCR), Goa (Mopa), and Surat.

In addition to the 38 direct weekly flights, Star Air will introduce 16 weekly one-stop connections, strengthening ties with Kolhapur and Bhuj and further supporting the region’s workforce and entrepreneurs.

With an additional 4,104 seats available weekly and 17,000 seats monthly, Star Air’s expansion is set to drive new growth in business, trade, and tourism throughout Gujarat and beyond. Passengers flying from Mundra can enjoy hot meals and beverages on the airline's Embraer E175 fleet.

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Captain Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO of Star Air, said, “Mundra isn’t just a port, it’s a springboard for India’s industrial and economic ambitions. By seamlessly connecting Mundra with leading cities across Northern and Western India, we’re energising trade, business, and opportunity, while ensuring our passengers enjoy unparalleled comfort on every journey. This expansion is about empowering people and industries, and setting a new standard for regional air travel.”

Mundra, situated in the Kutch district of Gujarat, has evolved into a linchpin of India’s trade and industrial network. As home to the country’s largest commercial port, Mundra is the entry and exit point for a significant portion of India’s international cargo. Mundra Port, managed by Adani Ports and SEZ, handled over 155 million metric tonnes of cargo last year and continues to anchor the region’s rapid economic transformation.

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Until now, the absence of direct air links has posed challenges for time-sensitive cargo, professionals, and investors. With this network expansion, Star Air is bridging that gap, enabling faster access to markets and greater opportunities for investment and employment.

The new flights are expected to provide a vital lifeline for the port’s workforce, logistics experts, business travellers, and residents alike. Fast, reliable air connectivity will significantly reduce travel times, making it easier for companies to operate efficiently, respond swiftly to market demands, and attract new investment into the region.

For the people of Kutch, it means better access to educational, healthcare, and employment opportunities across the country.