‘Stay tuned’: US Ambassador Sergio Gor says Donald Trump spoke to PM Modi amid trade tensions

US President Donald Trump has spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid escalating trade tensions between Washington and New Delhi, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said. The conversation comes at a sensitive moment as both sides navigate disputes over tariffs, market access, and supply-chain realignments, even as they seek to preserve the broader strategic partnership.

President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. STAY TUNED… pic.twitter.com/IFcxrJj04m — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) February 2, 2026

While details of the call were not disclosed, the outreach signals an effort by both leaders to keep diplomatic channels open and prevent economic frictions from spilling over into cooperation on defence, technology, and the Indo-Pacific.

Trump has also shared a photo of himself with Modi featured in the India Today magazine's 'Newsmakers of the Year 2025, captioned “The mover & the shaker.” He further posted an image of New Delhi’s India Gate on his Truth Social account, describing the landmark as a “beautiful triumphal arch.”

India and the United States are continuing constructive engagement on trade, but a comprehensive bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) is still some distance away, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said, cautioning against expecting a quick timeline.

While expressing hope that progress would come “sooner rather than later,” he said it was not possible to put a date on a broader FTA. On reciprocal tariffs, Agrawal noted that the issue is largely confined to trade in goods, adding that India is aiming for a more balanced trading relationship with the US.

Separately, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said negotiations on a proposed bilateral trade agreement are moving forward and that both sides are working to conclude the deal swiftly. Expressing confidence that “good news” could emerge in the near future, Goyal told PTI that talks with his US counterpart were progressing well, supported by a strong working relationship.

Responding to a question on when the so-called “father of all deals” between India and the US might be finalised — following the recently concluded India-EU FTA, dubbed the “mother of all deals” — Goyal said trade agreements are not negotiated against deadlines and would be concluded at the right time, in the mutual interest of both countries.