Stepping out today? IMD issues red alert as heavy rain, strong winds lash Delhi-NCR

After a stifling start to the day, rain lashed the national capital on Tuesday afternoon, bringing some respite from the heat, as the India Meteorological Department issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts for rain and strong winds across the city, PTI reported.

According to the IMD's district-level nowcast, a 'red' alert was issued for parts of north Delhi, where moderate rain at many places and heavy rain at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds of up to 70 kmph, are likely. An 'orange' alert was issued for the rest of Delhi, where moderate rain at most places along with thunderstorms, lightning and wind speeds of 50-60 kmph are expected.

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The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rain during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, the highest since July 2, 2024, when the mercury settled at a low of 30.7 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said the "feels like" temperature at 8.30 am was 44.7 degrees Celsius as relative humidity stood at 79 per cent, making for uncomfortable weather. The Lodhi Road weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, Palam 28.3 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar 28.6 degrees Celsius and the Ridge 24.9 degrees Celsius.

Rain was also reported from several parts of Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, with cloudy skies and gusty winds in several areas. There were also reports of trees being uprooted in some parts of the capital. In East of Kailash, a large tree crashed onto parked vehicles, and fire and police teams were rushed to the spot. No injuries were reported.

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The IMD had earlier forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over the coming hours before upgrading its warning and issuing a red alert for Delhi. Parts of Haryana such as Kaithal, Rohtak and Sonipat, along with districts in western Uttar Pradesh including Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Bulandshahr, were also expected to receive rain over the next few hours. This came a day after Delhi saw extremely humid conditions, with temperatures hovering around 38 degrees Celsius.

The fresh spell came shortly after the southwest monsoon reached Delhi on July 2, five days later than its usual date of June 27, ending weeks of heat and humidity. Tuesday's showers brought relief again, even as the IMD warned of more rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across the capital.