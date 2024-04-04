‘Stock market grows, economy doubles, tax reforms, digital advancements’: Harsh Goenka lists Modi govt’s achievements

Chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka, has listed out what’s happening in India right now. He said that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, the stock market grew threefold, red tape reduced, tax reforms were brought in, welfare programmes were expanded, the economy has doubled, digital advancements were made, and infrastructure development has boomed.

Goenka in a post on X, said, “Stock market has grown threefold since 2014. Economy has almost doubled in size. People investing in stocks has risen from 2% to 5%. Welfare programs have expanded providing free grain, toilets, gas cylinders, and housing materials to rural areas,” as he listed “what is happening in PM Modi’s India”.

“Access to LED lights, cheap smartphones and nearly free mobile data has transformed village life. India’s consumers are the most upbeat globally according to international surveys. Optimism about India’s economy with upgrades in global indexes. Infrastructure development is booming, enhancing connectivity and accessibility. Digital advancements have led to faster and cheaper peer-to-peer transactions, outpacing many developed nations.Tax reforms have boosted public spending and encouraged more businesses into the formal sector. India has become the world’s fifth-largest economy with predictions to climb even higher. Reduction in red tape has significantly expedited project completion times encouraging business and economic growth,” he said.

While many agreed with his assessment, some pointed out the shortcomings that are still left to be addressed. While some spoke about the rupee value, some pointed out the income disparity in the country.

The ruling BJP has also made development and anti-corruption measures part of its poll campaign agenda.

Recently, BJP candidate from Mandi, actress Kangana Ranaut, during her first roadshow, hailed her party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their development agenda.